Al Rohrbach, right, of Pierre caught a 10.38-pound walleye on Saturday in the Mobridge Tourism Committee Ice Fishing Tournament, taking first place with six fish weighing a total of 18.61 pounds. He and his partner, Kent Popham, left, of Castlewood, put in at Indian Creek and caught their big fish at 5:15 p.m., right at the end of the day.
Imagine it’s 5 p.m. on the Saturday of the 2023 Mobridge Tourism committee Ice Fishing Tournament and the largest fish you have — a 20-incher — weighs just a little over three pounds. You’d probably find it hard to believe you were about to take first place in the competition and also win the Big Fish Award. But that’s exactly what happened to Al Rohrbach of Pierre when he pulled in a scale-topping 10.38-pound walleye at about 5:15 p.m.
“It was the last fish we caught, and it didn’t even act like that big of a fish,” Rohrbach said of the two-person team made up of himself and his friend Kent Popham of Castlewood. “We pulled it in, and then we packed up and headed in. I was not about to be late for the weigh-ins.”
Throughout the day, the team caught a total of 19 walleye and four catfish. For the official competition, they weighed in the 10.38-pounder, which was 29 inches, as well as a 20-incher, an 18-incher, a 15-incher, and two 14.5-inchers.
Rohrbach has been coming to the tournament for about 10 years, he said, has never placed in the competition.
“I’ve been in more competitions where I didn’t weigh in at all than where I actually had fish to turn in. So yeah, I’ve done the ‘Drive of Shame a few times,’” he laughed.
While he’s an active fisherman and hunter, Rohrbach said catching big fish is new for him. Aside from this Saturday’s winning entry and a 9-pounder he caught recently while on a fishing trip in Canada, he has never before caught a walleye that was bigger than 8 pounds, he said.
Rohrbach and Popham fished in Popham’s SnoBear for the competition.
“We put in at Indian Creek, and went straight across to Timber,” Rohrbach said. “We actually did some pre-fishing on the Moreau. We probably drilled 75 holes and only caught a few fish, so we figured there was no reason to go all the way down there again.”
Rohrbach’s rod was a 32-inch medium-action JT Shiver Stick, baited with a flutter spoon lure tipped with a minnow head.
He said he thought the location was the key to their success.
“We were fishing a really good ledge that went from 35 foot to 50 foot in a 40-foot stretch, and we were right in the middle of it,” he said. “We had fish moving around all day long, with a few slow periods, of course.”
Rohrbach may be a familiar face to folks in Mobridge because he does paintless dent repair through Beadle’s as well as Lee & Jundt Auto Body. He lives in Pierre with his wife of 27 years, Barb. They have one son, Hudson, who is 23 years old.
Rohrbach and Popham received $650 for their first-place win. The Big Fish Award came with a $500 prize from Beadle’s as well as an additional $350 from the late Denny Palmer’s wife, Glenda.
“I’d like to thank the Chamber for putting on the competition — they run a really good tournament. Everything is professionally run, and weighing in was really efficient. It was a well-oiled machine,” Rohrbach said.
He added he was also thankful for all the event’s volunteers and sponsors.
Of the 546 teams on the roster in this year’s tournament, a total of 302 teams turned in at least one fish. This is a 23 percent improvement over last year, when only 245 teams turned in fish at the weigh-in.
Weighing a total of 1,414.97 pounds, there were 1,015 walleye that were counted in the tournament, with the average weight being 1.39 pounds.
