Al Rohrbach, right, of Pierre caught a 10.38-pound walleye on Saturday in the Mobridge Tourism Committee Ice Fishing Tournament, taking first place with six fish weighing a total of 18.61 pounds. He and his partner, Kent Popham, left, of Castlewood, put in at Indian Creek and caught their big fish at 5:15 p.m., right at the end of the day.

Imagine it’s 5 p.m. on the Saturday of the 2023 Mobridge Tourism committee Ice Fishing Tournament and the largest fish you have — a 20-incher — weighs just a little over three pounds. You’d probably find it hard to believe you were about to take first place in the competition and also win the Big Fish Award. But that’s exactly what happened to Al Rohrbach of Pierre when he pulled in a scale-topping 10.38-pound walleye at about 5:15 p.m.

“It was the last fish we caught, and it didn’t even act like that big of a fish,” Rohrbach said of the two-person team made up of himself and his friend Kent Popham of Castlewood. “We pulled it in, and then we packed up and headed in. I was not about to be late for the weigh-ins.”

