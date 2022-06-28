Flea beetles are once again causing issues for gardeners across South Dakota. These herbivorous beetles can be a pest to many different garden plants, including tomatoes, peppers, beans, squash and lettuce.
The visible injury is caused by the adults. They feed on the leaves and stems of plants and leave behind many small irregular holes or pits. This injury can result in severe stunting or death of infested plants, especially for seedlings that don’t have the resources to grow out of it.
Flea beetles thrive in warm and sunny weather, so the upcoming forecast will be ideal conditions for this pest.
Most flea beetle adults are less than one-eighth of an inch long, dark colored and have a shiny appearance. They get their name because of their enlarged hind legs that are used for jumping.
When disturbed, the beetles will spring away, similar to the behavior of a flea. As mentioned previously, flea beetle adults cause the majority of injury to plants by causing defoliation known as “shot hole” injury. This occurs when the beetles chew numerous small holes in the leaves of infested plants, making them look as if they were hit by a shotgun blast.
Overwintering adults first become active in the spring. The adults feed for about a month before they begin laying eggs in the soil. Larvae soon hatch and burrow down to feed on the roots of nearby plants. Root feeding at this stage is usually minimal and has little impact on plants.
After another month, the larvae pupate and emerge as new adults. This cycle may continue for one or two more generations, depending on the species.
Physical barriers like floating row covers can help protect plants from flea beetles. Planting trap crops such as radish or alyssum can be effective as well.
Trap crops draw beetles away from the rest of the garden where they can then be treated with an insecticide or otherwise destroyed. Organic products such as neem oil and diatomaceous earth can be applied on and around plants as natural repellants that keep flea beetles away or deter them from feeding.
Dusts like diatomaceous earth must be reapplied after watering or rain events, as they will wash away and have no residual effect. Insecticide treatments may be necessary for severe infestations. Check the product label on insecticides to ensure that they are labeled for flea beetles and are approved for the crop that you intend to use them on.
Patrick Wagner is an entomology field specialist with the South Dakota State University Extension.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.