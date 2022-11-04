“What are you using?” The voice was muffled by 47,000 cubic feet per second of Missouri River water powerfully pushing downstream below the Oahe Dam.
It was the second time I had been asked the same question that evening, prompted by the release of another big walleye. “jig and plastic,” I hollered over the sound of rushing water and a power line buzz. “Mind if I look at your setup,” he asked as a follow-up. I paused my casting to show him what I was using, knowing full well that it would be of little help to him.
I’ve been catching walleyes in the tailrace since I was a kid, but I hadn’t started jig fishing there until 2007. I’ve evolved as an angler to rarely use live bait except in specific circumstances.
Live bait is undeniably effective at catching fish, but I am constantly on the lookout for opportunities to exploit a fishery with artificial baits, and find it to be one of the fun challenges fishing brings to my life.
The jig and plastic combination has been a fish-catching machine for generations. Not only is it more efficient and cost-effective over the long run, but using artificial bait means more fishing time and can result in a greater number of fish brought to hand.
It all started for me with the white mister twister, still an undisputed champion in the world of artificials. My buddy, Joe Hockett, introduced me to my current favorite plastic bait — an elongated plastic minnow body (depicting a shad or herring) with a forked tail.
If you know this particular fluke, you know how great it can be. The simplistic fish-shaped design holds a certain power over predator species, especially those in a tailwater fishery like the one below Oahe.
It is this little plastic bait that many believe to be the secret to catching fish in the tailrace. Why else would everyone only ask, “what are you using?” Yes, having a go-to bait is a confidence booster, but this soft piece of plastic only holds part of the key to unlocking tailrace treasure.
To determine the other, we need to ask a different question — how are you fishing it?
Tailrace fishing in South Dakota offers opportunities to catch fish — often very large fish — on a regular basis throughout the year. Presentation methods range from jerkbaits, three-way rigs, jigs and dead rig options. I have used all in some capacity over my 30-some years fishing the tailrace, and all have their own pros and cons.
For my money, nothing can beat the jig. It is the most versatile presentation option accommodating for the time of year, flow rate and prey species imitations.
The most important competitive advantages brought to the table by jigs are finesse, weight and cost. With the right weight, during the right time of year, I’m convinced that it matters less what plastic is stuck on the hook and more that it swims in front of a fish the right way. Uninitiated anglers be warned, this fishing style requires plenty of practice and patience to master, even with a mentor by your side.
Some just get it, and others just do not. If you are considering this option for the first time, you are likely going to lose jigs, miss fish and have an overall difficult time figuring things out — for a while. More often than not, there are other factors complicating the journey from not getting a jig fishing presentation to mastering it.
Most people I encounter in the tailrace will never experience consistent success due to the fact that they just fish small jigs.
Small jigs, to me, are anything lighter than a three-eighths ounce. These are great in most circumstances where walleye are targeted, but not for consistency in a tailrace setting.
My jig selection begins at 0.5 ounce. When they are really pushing water — 45,000 cfs and up — I’ll throw a 0.75-ounce or 1-ounce jig.
To fish like this, you also need the right gear, which is another reason many struggle to fish the fast water. A stout, fast-action rod is helpful, along with a heavy braided line. I use a 15-20 pound test Power Pro. I prefer to use a bright colored line making it more visible during the evening hours. White or fluorescent green — both offer great visibility.
The combination of the rod and solid line will allow you to keep tight to your jig at all times. When I write “keep tight,” I mean you can always feel the weight of your jig as it is drifting downstream. This is absolutely vital in a tailrace where your jig will be bouncing over rocks, pulled in different directions by current, and hammered by hungry predator fish.
Only by being tight to your jig will you have the ability to feel that always distinguishable ball-peen hammer “tick” when a 25-inch walleye — or big drum or catfish — grabs your jig and plastic. You’ve got to be ready!
Once you have the proper gear and bait, the presentation is simple. Make a cast upstream about 45 degrees. If you are fishing a back current, then it’s ok to cast straight ahead or just downstream of your location. Try to focus your casts on slack water, seams or back eddies. Fish like to hang in these locations and pick off wounded or distressed bait as it is tossed around in the turbulent water.
The shoreline is often a great location for cruising fish as well. I like to focus my time on the edge of the fast water, also known as the seam. Come tight to your jig so that you can feel it drifting downstream, and keep your rod nice and high to prevent current from grabbing and pulling the belly of your line. This will create slack and not allow you to properly feel the drift.
As your minnow falls and flows, follow the jig’s path with your rod tip — this is where bright line helps a lot — and make it dance with jigs, twitches and rips. At the end of your drift, allow your jig and plastic to swing and hold in the current. This is often where strikes will occur.
Use a slow retrieve as long as you feel able to keep your jig out of the rocks before reeling that bait back in as fast as you can.
Vary your presentation until you find a system that works for you and the fish. The hits usually come as the jig is drifting, falling or swinging, often just after it is twitched.
In my experience, fishing gets better after sundown. Dam discharges fluctuate, so watch their schedule to get an idea about how to rig and when to be there. Be mindful of other anglers, and make sure to communicate your presentation style to those nearby.
If someone shows up after you and wants to set up just downstream, be sure to let them know right away that you are going to be in each other’s way. Maybe even invite them to stand upstream of you to ensure you have more room to drift.
Likewise, if you are late to show, don’t crowd right in and start drifting your jig in front of another angler who was there before you. Be courteous and open to communication.
This, my fishy friends, is your golden ticket to consistent tailrace catching.
Anytime during the year, you can find big walleyes, catfish, smallmouth bass, white bass, carp and other predators on the prowl and ready for an easy meal to drift by. Take these tips, master them, and put them to work on a tailrace near you. It won’t be long before you start hearing, “Hey! What are you using?”
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.