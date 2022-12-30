It’s a perfect time to introduce someone new — be it family, neighbors, friends or holdover holiday visitors — to the passion of hardwater angling.
While getting ready for such a trip may seem like going through the motions for you, to someone looking to experience it for the first time, it helps to be certain that all is prepared for the trip and that angling will be fast and exciting. What follows are tips to ensure that your guest anglers will get the most out of an introductory experience this weekend, or any other time they join you this winter.
Rolling out
Having everything ready and in good working order is the best way to introduce a new angler to ice fishing, or reintroduce someone to the sport. This means having rods rigged with the first lures of the day and stored in their cases so that they can be baited and deployed after the first hole is punched.
With that in mind, have augers gassed up or fully charged depending on the model, so it is certain they’ll be ready to cut holes and will last the day if the weather allows for mobility. Finally, having sonars fully charged will also ensure that fish can be located all day long, and you’ll be able to explain how they work knowing they’re operating at their full power levels and picking everything up. Do a final gear check to make sure the tackle, equipment and other items are good to go before heading out of town.
Finding bites
For those looking to get into ice fishing, fast action and early success can turn individuals from casual hardwater anglers to die-hards in just a trip or two.
Locating those lakes that have readily-biting fish such as perch or pike is a good idea when a solid bite is what’s needed for a good experience. Likewise, targeting fish at the times they are most active is a strong bet for success, so going after walleyes or crappies at their peak activity periods of dawn and dusk can result in better action and limit any downtime.
Ask your fishing buddies or check with a local tackle shop to find those waters that are producing right now and what tactics are working best, if you haven’t been out in a while.
Keep it fun
Finally, there’s a unique social aspect to ice angling that isn’t found in many other outdoor pursuits.
During summer, we’re often dodging and weaving around other boats on the way to our favorite fishing spots. In the fall, we’re seeking solitude on a favorite deer stand or hoping to beat the rush and corner the market on some pheasant-holding habitat.
In winter, however, hanging out and having fun on the ice is a much greater part of the experience than many other outdoor pursuits. Bring the propane grill along, pack a few pops or a thermos of hot chocolate or coffee and share the complete experience that ice angling — and sometimes just hanging out on the ice waiting for a bobber to drop or a flag to pop — can be.
With these tips and a favorite lake in mind, this weekend’s free ice fishing can help bring those people into the fold who haven’t tried ice fishing or reactivate those anglers who may have been out of the game for a while.
Have gear ready to go in good working order, select a lake with fast-biting fish and those times when certain species bite best, and make sure to pack the snacks, refreshments and good times that go with hours spent on the hardwater.
Doing so will likely provide a great experience for anyone setting foot out on the frozen surface for the first time and will possibly provide you with one of the best ones of your ice season as well.
