Crankbaits can be pulled loose or retrieved from snags by reversing course, utilizing different angles or employing a lure retriever. Each process can help save money and get productive baits back down to fish.

 Nick Simonson

Many good adages come from and apply to angling. From wind from the north, don’t venture forth to 90 percent of the fish inhabit 10 percent of the water — adages sum up big and little lessons alike in quick catchphrases that are easy to remember and applicable in most angling scenarios.

Of all of them, my favorite is if you aren’t snagging, you aren’t bragging.

