Many good adages come from and apply to angling. From wind from the north, don’t venture forth to 90 percent of the fish inhabit 10 percent of the water — adages sum up big and little lessons alike in quick catchphrases that are easy to remember and applicable in most angling scenarios.
Of all of them, my favorite is if you aren’t snagging, you aren’t bragging.
Taking the idea that most fish relate well to structure and look for cover and food in some of the craggiest, woodiest and most challenging to get a bait to kind of spaces, the saying succinctly sums up the idea that the attempts to catch a lot and even some of the biggest fish, often comes down to putting your favorite lure at risk.
With that motto propelling many casts under docks, flipping lures into deadfalls, and trolling rigs and crankbaits along a rocky substrate, snags can and do happen.
However, there are ways to get offerings unstuck and back to the boat only a little worse for wear but ready for redeployment with a quick tweak of a plier or adding a new component such as a hook or a weight.
What follows are those techniques for getting baits out of snaggy situations and back in the water catching fish.
Back it up
When a bottom bouncer or crankbait gets snagged up while bumping along the bottom on a summer walleye troll, the best bet for getting the lure out of a bad situation is to back the boat up.
Simply lighten the drag on the reel and crank the trolling motor or kicker into reverse. Often, the bottom bouncer will pop loose when pulled from the opposite direction, and there’s a good chance a crankbait will too, unless the hooks are deep into some additional woody structure or other obstruction that isn’t a rock.
Give it a pass or two, making a few attempts from different angles to remove the rig or lure from the snag before giving up.
On a wire
For bass baits rigged on a wide-gap hook or plastics fished on a jig head, utilizing a light wire hook allows an easy out when those offerings become snagged, especially in those woody places that summer largemouth and smallmouth bass relate.
By pulling with some force, the wire will bend, changing the angle at which the hook point punctures wood or timber, or the hook may just rip its way through the waterlogged material. Utilizing superline or braid in angling allows for a stronger pull and an easier bending of the hook, so consider this added benefit the next time you decide what to spool up.
Most hooks that have snagged and pulled loose by straightening can be bent back into shape a couple of times with pliers before needing a new one. Keep a close eye on hook points as they come out of structure to ensure they haven’t blunted. Switch it out if a light wire hook gets too misshapen, or the point on a jig gets rounded.
Take aim
Another arrow in the angler’s quiver full of unsnagging techniques is the bowstring shot.
When utilizing light tackle, especially when rigged on monofilament, reel down until the line is tight and lift the rod tip up, so the fishing pole is bent in a good arch. From there, grab the line just above the spool and pull it back as if drawing a bow.
When the line becomes as tight as possible — without breaking it — release it with a snap. Often, a couple of these bow shots will pop a small jig or other offerings loose from underwater obstructions.
However, be warned about utilizing this technique with superlines, as those braids may deliver a cut to fingers and hands.
Golden retriever
Finally, for those who predominantly ply the waters with crankbaits, investing in a lure retrieval system may be a good idea, depending on the nature of the water and the cost-benefit analysis regarding favorite lures and their price tags.
A pair of metal loops over a weighted body with a set of chains attached to it comprise the most notable lure retrievers on the market, though other variations exist and are effective. Typically priced in that $15 to $30 range, if just three or four higher-end crankbaits get stuck and brought back to the boat in a season, a retriever has paid for itself and will continue to do so in seasons to come.
For those who spend their summer trolling multi-hooked plugs, a retriever can be worth its weight in gold.
Consider these creative ways to get out of snags and salvage an offering that could quite possibly on the next cast provide bragging opportunities for the day’s biggest fish and for some extensive skills in getting things unstuck.
