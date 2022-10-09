Hunter's tool

A simple waterproof tube could be a hunter's or any other outdoor explorer's best friend should they find themselves in a bind.

In the pocket of my hunting vest sits an orange whistle, connected to a tube with a cap that is topped with a compass. Each winter the whistle with its orange-and-white lanyard makes its way into the inside pocket of my coveralls for ice fishing, and each spring it makes the move into my life jacket until autumn arrives once again and it is tucked into the brown Velcro-capped pouch inside my traditional hunting garb.

Despite the plastic molding’s shine suggesting brand-new status, the item has been with me for almost a decade since it was received in a raffle prize at a wildlife club banquet.

