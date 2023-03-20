Patrick Paulsen

Patrick Paulsen, 58, of Pierre died on Monday, March 13th at Avera Maryhouse in Pierre. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 24th at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church with a viewing one hour prior to the services. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Pierre. For those unable to attend the services they will be live streamed on his obituary page at http://www.isburgfunchapels.com.

