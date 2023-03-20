Patrick Paulsen, 58, of Pierre died on Monday, March 13th at Avera Maryhouse in Pierre. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 24th at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church with a viewing one hour prior to the services. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Pierre. For those unable to attend the services they will be live streamed on his obituary page at http://www.isburgfunchapels.com.
Pat was born on September 24, 1964, to Lanny and Sharon (Opdahl) Paulsen in Pierre, South Dakota. He grew up and attended school in Pierre graduating with his GED in 1984. Growing up Pat enjoyed riding horses and motorcycles, both causing broken legs. He, and his friends, also found plenty of mischief to explore.
Pat married Zoe Donahue in 1990. To this union their daughter Tomlynn Marie was born. They later divorced. After several years of different jobs Pat decided to attended Mitchell Vocational School and graduated in 1997 with a degree in HVAC. After graduating Pat worked in the field of HVAC. He enjoyed cooking, skiing, and fishing.
Pat is survived by his daughter Tomlynn (Jesse) Baker and grandchildren Ava, Brystol, Delilah, Emelia, and Caspin. His siblings Kevin (Faye), Kim, Dan (Yesie), Brian (Tracey), Tammie (Brent) Melby, Kristie (Nick) Knutson, and Brad (Raelynn), several nieces and nephews and 2 great nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents, paternal grandparents John and Catherine Paulsen and maternal grandparents Howard and Agnus Opdahl.
