Wow: 30 years.
In May 1990, I was having a blast at sixth-grade camp; the Detroit Pistons were about to win their second of back-to-back NBA championships; virtually no one outside of the military had even heard of the internet; Sinead O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” was at the top of the music charts; the first President George Bush was serving his second year in office; and Donald Trump was still building casinos.
May 1990 was also the last time I got to spend Mother’s Day with my wonderful Mom.
You see, cancer made me an orphaned only-child by the age of 13.
Growing up in the early years of life, I had everything a kid could possibly want. I had far more action figures, playsets, stuffed animals, toy cars, balls and just about any other toy you could possibly imagine than I could ever play with. However, the material goods were nothing compared to the affection my sweet parents and grandparents gave me.
Man, what an awesome ride it was!
Then, shortly after I had started fifth grade, I came home from school one day to watch my typical afternoon wrestling program that was on ESPN at that time. Dad wasn’t always home when I arrived from school, but on this day, he was.
It was late summer, so it was not unusual for Dad to go without a shirt while just sitting around the house. During one of the commercial breaks in the wrestling show, Dad got up from his chair to go to the bathroom. As he walked by, I couldn’t help but notice something very strange on Dad’s back.
To make a very long story short, the suspicious thing I saw on Dad’s back ended up being malignant melanoma, the most aggressive and deadly form of skin cancer. For the next year or so, my Daddy valiantly fought his disease, going to see multiple doctors everywhere from Ohio to Maryland.
However, God had other plans. On Nov. 7, 1989, at just age 44, my Dad died from metastatic melanoma. I was only about one-third of the way through sixth grade.
Now, we need to backtrack some months, back to the spring of 1989. Even as Dad was in the heat of his painful struggle, Mommy went to the doctor for a suspicious lump. As it turned out, Mom had breast cancer.
The predicament can best be summed up by noting that on the morning that my Dad passed away from cancer, my aunt had to take my Mom for a radiation appointment to treat her cancer.
My Mom was such a gentle, kind, wonderful, God-loving soul. My Mom was more than my Mom. She was my best friend. She was, in some sense, the clock by which I could tell time.
I had no sense of being without her.
After Dad died, Mommy continued getting treatments for her cancer. As 1989 became 1990, and then 1990 seemed to move along, things seemed to calm down a bit. This was so much so that for the last nine-week period of sixth grade, I got straight A’s.
At the time, I didn’t really think a lot of Mother’s Day. However, I remember that year that Mom and I went to some restaurant with some relatives to celebrate for my grandma. After our dinner and visit concluded, we went home.
I really don’t remember much more about that last Mother’s Day with my Mom. I was, after all, just 12. Surely, I would have many more of them to come, right?
Sadly, Mom’s breast cancer gradually metastasized. She began losing weight, losing her hair and struggling.
God ultimately ended Mommy’s pain and worries on April 26, 1991 — just 13 days after my 13th birthday.
To say the least, I struggled for many years to be able to find the strength to overcome such heartbreak and loss. However, Mommy made sure I would always have her words with me.
During all of these difficulties in 1990, Mommy began writing me letters in a notebook. I didn’t get them every day, but they would sometimes be left for me on the kitchen table where I always sat to eat after school.
“I pray for you every day, that God will keep you in his care always, and that you will always know that God is there for you,” Mom wrote to me on Sept. 18, 1990.
“I want you to know that I love you very, very much and you mean the world to me. I want you to always remember that as you grow up and go out on your own,” an Oct. 26, 1990 installment states.
Nov. 8, 1990: “I love you always and forever.”
Nov. 26, 1990: “I want you to always do your best as you do now in school.”
Dec. 3, 1990: “I love you so much and want you to continue to go to church and be involved in church things. Like today, you read the Sunday School lesson real nice. I was so proud.”
Mom’s letters to me continued through the end of January 1991, by which time the cancer started to make her so weak that she could no longer write as she once had.
The moral of my story on this Mother’s Day weekend is that no one should ever take their time with their mother for granted. Likewise, mothers should never take the time they have with their children for granted.
No matter what becomes of me for the rest of my earthly life, I’ll always treasure how much my Mom loved me and how well she treated me. And even though I only got to spend 13 years with her here on Earth, those were the best 13 years anyone could ever ask for.
I love you, Mommy. Happy Mother’s Day.
