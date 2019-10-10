PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies have fired Gabe Kapler, nearly two weeks after a disappointing finish to a season of big expectations.
Kapler was dismissed Thursday after going 161-163 in two seasons. Philadelphia failed to live up to the hype following an offseason spending spree highlighted by Bryce Harper's arrival. The team went 81-81, its first nonlosing season since 2012.
The Phillies were only two games behind in the NL wild-card standings after beating Atlanta on Sept. 18 but lost eight of the next nine, including a five-game sweep at Washington. They finished eight games behind Milwaukee for the second wild card.
