A deer slung by an oncoming car through the windshield of a pickup truck southeast of Brookings on Friday led to the death of the man driving the pickup.
It happened about 6:45 p.m., Friday, Nov, 20, three miles south of Aurora, a hamlet 3 miles east of Brookings in east-central South Dakota.
According to a report Sunday from Tony Mangan, spokesman for the state Highway Patrol: A westbound 2010 Ford Taurus driven by a 17-year-old boy hit a deer that entered state Highway 324, a two-lane blacktop roadway. The impact sent the deer into the windshield and into the cab of an oncoming eastbound 2014 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by a 35-year-old man.
The pickup went into the south ditch.
The pickup driver received “serious, life-threatening injuries,” from the deer hitting the windshield and entering the cab of the truck, Mangan told the Capital Journal.
“He was transported to the Brookings hospital and then airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital,” Mangan said in his Sunday report. “He died there Saturday.”
The driver of the Taurus and the passengers in the pickup truck — a woman of 30, a girl of 11 and boys of 9 and 5 — were not injured. The two vehicles did not collide with each other. The Taurus remained on the road and was drivable after the incident, Mangan said.
All six people involved were wearing seat belts, said Mangan, who did not release their names on Sunday, pending notification of relatives. He said the information is preliminary and the investigation is ongoing.
Highway 324 is a short line, built just to connect Interstate 29 to Highway 13, which is 8.5 miles to the east of I-29, and to Elkton, a few miles farther east and next to the Minnesota state line.
