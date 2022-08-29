Pierre father and son Vic and Andrew Utech plan to develop a 384-lot housing development, 275 recreational vehicle sites and 100 storage units on 210 acres on Lake Oahe’s Spring Creek/Cow Creek Peninsula.
In October, the Utechs purchased the closed 40-acre Oahe Speedway and farmland to the west for the development, all of which lies in Sully County just over the Hughes County border. What will be known as the Codger’s Castaway RV Park and Development lies 15 miles north of Pierre on the corner of Spring Creek Road and to the west of state Highway 1804.
“This will certainly be the largest development Central South Dakota has seen,” Vic Utech said Monday. “The demand is there. I think it will take some time, but we’ve drawn it and designed it. It’s going through the permit process right now.”
In addition, the Utechs are negotiating the purchase of the nearby Oahe Golf Course, which closed around 2012 or 2013.
“My plan is to acquire that,” Utech said. “The owner and I have been in a lot of communication to get it going. I have every intention of reopening the golf course.”
He hopes to begin working on the golf course by May 1.
“We gotta fix the sprinkler system, establish greens and clean out sandtraps,” Utech said. “I believe it will take the better part of summer.”
The Utechs plan to start with the housing development as soon as the permitting process is done.
Sully County State’s Attorney Emily Sovell, who is the spokesperson for county matters, said preliminary plans are being reviewed.
“Growth is always difficult in rural counties,” Sovell said. “Hopefully we can do this in a safe and organized manner.”
Lots will range from 0.25 acre to 1.55 acres and range from $25,000 to $80,000, Utech said. Twenty will be waterfront lots. The development will be for single-family homes, campers, mobile homes, pole buildings and garages.
The master plan includes laying out the lots and streets to ensure there is adequate access and placing fire hydrants.
“The (Spring and Cow Creek) Sanitary District is assuring we have plans for future growth,” Utech said. “That’s what we’re working on.”
The sanitary district provides water and wastewater services to the area.
Bryan Wiseman, a trustee for the sanitary district, did not want to answer questions related to the development.
“We’re just a three-person board,” Wiseman said. “We’re still looking at this project and don’t know what we have to do yet.”
The Utechs initially developed the nearby Codger’s RV Park on 30 acres of cropland purchased in the fall of 2014. They developed 84 sites in 2015, 90 sites in 2017.
“Two years later we did another site and ended up with 275 total,” Utech said.
All are rented.
The Utechs also purchased an adjoining 65 acres for Codger’s Cove. They sold all of the 118 lots, ranging from a 0.25 acre to 1 acre, in three years. Considered a recreation development, it allows for a diversity in the building construction, including homes, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, pole-building living areas and garages.
Eighty percent are seasonal residents and many are from the Pierre area.
Utech attributes the success of both developments to growth in the “recreational world.”
“Boat sales, camper sales are at an all-time high,” he said. “Another thing that’s a factor is we don’t have a lot of lakes west river. Most lakes are east river and are fully developed, which drives people who want to be in a lake area.”
He said fishing and recreation on the Oahe helped with his developments.
“I didn’t expect that much that quickly,” Utech, a developer for 40 years, said. “It caught me by surprise, too. I didn’t realize there was a need and desire.”
He expects the construction of Codger’s Castaway RV Park and Development to take about 20 years.
“If we get into a recession, we may not sell anything for five years,” he said. “Right now we certainly have some unstable economic things going on. That will slow things down.”
In addition, South Dakota Game Fish and Parks plans to double the size of its boat ramp at Lighthouse Pointe in Cow Creek Recreation Area and enlarge the parking area, Pat Buscher said. Buscher is the north central region park supervisor for Game Fish and Parks.
“It hasn’t been engineered yet, but I believe the timetable (for completion) will be for July 2024,” he said. “We are fully aware of the increased amount of visitation and development in the Spring Creek/Cow Creek Peninsula.”
Game Fish and Parks also plans to do additional road work and expand its trails in the area.
The development is good news for Brandon Brake and Zachery Warren, who purchased the nearby Outpost Lodge in Cow Creek on Lake Oahe last year.
“I look at this as a great opportunity to help our community grow,” Brake said. “I really feel like what draws them here are the recreational opportunities. Fishing families like to be close to where they can go boating and have the ability to fish.”
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
