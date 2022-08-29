Pierre father and son Vic and Andrew Utech plan to develop a 384-lot housing development, 275 recreational vehicle sites and 100 storage units on 210 acres on Lake Oahe’s Spring Creek/Cow Creek Peninsula.

In October, the Utechs purchased the closed 40-acre Oahe Speedway and farmland to the west for the development, all of which lies in Sully County just over the Hughes County border. What will be known as the Codger’s Castaway RV Park and Development lies 15 miles north of Pierre on the corner of Spring Creek Road and to the west of state Highway 1804.

Gwen Albers | 605-224-7301, ext. 107

