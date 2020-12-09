The Pierre T.F. Riggs football team held their annual awards ceremony at the Riggs Theater on Monday night. Several team awards that were voted on by the players were given out.
Senior running back Maguire Raske was named the Offensive MVP. Senior defensive end Regan Bollweg and senior linebacker Josh Rowse were named Co-Defensive MVPs, while junior Jaden Flor was named the Special Teams MVP. Seniors Gunnar Gehring and Preston Taylor were named the Linemen of the Year, while junior Spencer Kelly and freshman Chance Carda were named Scouts of the Year. Sophomores Lincoln Kienholz and Jack Merkwan were named the Blue Collar Govs of the Year, while seniors Collin Brueggeman and Aaron Booth were named the Golden Govs. Senior Houston Lunde earned the Burlsworth Character Award.
Aside from the team awards, players were recognized for being named to the All-State, All-ESD and Academic All-State teams. All-State nominees were Lincoln Kienholz, Maguire Raske, Regan Bollweg, Gunnar Gehring, Preston Taylor and Cord Ellis. Houston Lunde was named to the All-State Honorable Mention team. Nominees to the All-ESD team include Lincoln Kienholz, Maguire Raske, Regan Bollweg, Gunnar Gehring, Preston Taylor, Jayce Beastrom, Collin Brueggeman and Cord Ellis. The Govs that were named to the Academic All-State team were Zach Letellier, Regan Bollweg, Aaron Booth, McCain Kruger, Triston Curry, Houston Lunde, Gunnar Gehring, Jacob Larson, Collin Brueggeman and Cord Ellis.
Several school records were broken this season. Senior Zach Letellier broke the receiving yards in a game record with 229 yards against Yankton during the regular season. Regan Bollweg set the receiving touchdowns in a career (20) and sacks in a career (20.5). Maguire Raske set the total touchdowns in a game record (seven touchdowns versus Spearfish on Sept. 25) and total touchdowns in a career (68).
