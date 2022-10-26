A Pierre man received five years probation for crashing a stolen vehicle into a cell tower while drunk, resulting in $230,000 damage.
Dilyn Jace Atthestraight, 21, also destroyed the vehicle, which the owner had for 10 days, according to testimony during Tuesday’s sentencing in Sixth District Judicial Circuit Court in Hughes County.
Judge M. Bridget Mayer gave Atthestraight a 10-year suspended prison sentence, which means he could go to jail if he violates probation.
“I don’t ever want to see you buying another beer again or hearing about it,” Mayer said. “No drinking, no booze, no pot. I don’t want you in head shops; there’s nothing in there you need.”
Atthestraight was driving on June 28 in Hughes County when he crashed the 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe, which resulted in the felony arrest.
During his sentencing hearing, Atthestraight told the judge he’s optimistic about the future.
“That doesn’t mean I don’t feel remorse for my actions,” he said. “I have over 122 days of sobriety. I take very much pride in completing the (rehabilitation) program.”
Atthestraight also told the judge he’s made most of his mistakes while drinking alcohol.
“I don’t want that to be me,” he said. “I don’t want to become that person. I have a 1.5-year-old I care very much about.”
Atthestraight’s attorney, Katie Thompson, told the judge he qualifies for a suspended sentence.
“He’s only 21,” Thompson said. “He did complete the GED and applied to a technical college and has one child to support who he has a relationship with. He went to inpatient treatment on his own.”
County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie said Atthestraight was driving drunk and the crash resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.
“This is his first felony and he received leniency from the state for the other felony,” LaMie said. “A look at his history ties back to alcohol issues. He has a number of (illegal) alcohol possessions.”
Mayer told Atthestraight his history shows his legal problems are due to drinking.
“Without that problem, you wouldn’t have a record,” she said. “Your choice to use marijuana and alcohol started at 13.”
The judge also ordered that he pay the $25,000 deductible to K2Tower in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, for damage to the cell tower and the $500 deductible to the owner of the vehicle.
Atthestraight was credited for 91 days served in jail.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
- PAID ADVERTISEMENT - Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce
Do you have an athlete in mind that contributes to the team or sport, holds sportsmanship and team spirit, has epic playmaker moments and/or in general makes the the sports fun? If yes, please make your nominations for our edition of Athlete Spotlight.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.