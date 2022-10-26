A Pierre man received five years probation for crashing a stolen vehicle into a cell tower while drunk, resulting in $230,000 damage.

Dilyn Jace Atthestraight, 21, also destroyed the vehicle, which the owner had for 10 days, according to testimony during Tuesday’s sentencing in Sixth District Judicial Circuit Court in Hughes County.

