Monday, June 14
7:34 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Missing Property
11:08 a.m., E. SD Highway 34, Found Property
11:56 a.m., S. Pierre St., Civil Issues
5:28 p.m., E. Irwin St., Assisting Other Agencies
8:37 p.m., Kennedy Dr., Welfare Check
10:40 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., Parking Enforcement
Tuesday, June 15
3:18 a.m., E. 8th St., Assisting Other Agencies
4:16 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
7:57 a.m., N. Monroe Ave., Disorderly Conduct
9:34 a.m., S. Robert St., Animal Found, Animal Impound
10:16 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case
12:54 p.m., W. 3rd St., Parking Enforcement
3:16 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
4:23 p.m., Norbeck Dr., Animal Missing
10:30 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
11:38 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Welfare Check
11:53 p.m., N. Poplar Ave., Suspicious Vehicle
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
