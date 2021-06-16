Pierre Police Department
City of Pierre

Monday, June 14

7:34 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Missing Property

11:08 a.m., E. SD Highway 34, Found Property

11:56 a.m., S. Pierre St., Civil Issues

5:28 p.m., E. Irwin St., Assisting Other Agencies

8:37 p.m., Kennedy Dr., Welfare Check

10:40 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., Parking Enforcement

Tuesday, June 15

3:18 a.m., E. 8th St., Assisting Other Agencies

4:16 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

7:57 a.m., N. Monroe Ave., Disorderly Conduct

9:34 a.m., S. Robert St., Animal Found, Animal Impound

10:16 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case

12:54 p.m., W. 3rd St., Parking Enforcement

3:16 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

4:23 p.m., Norbeck Dr., Animal Missing

10:30 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

11:38 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Welfare Check

11:53 p.m., N. Poplar Ave., Suspicious Vehicle

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

