Tuesday, Nov. 24

8:37 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct

8:41 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., civil/non criminal, inactive case

8:48 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., extra patrol

10:24 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., found property

10:45 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person

11:49 a.m. — E. U.S. Hwy. 14, traffic complaint

1:02 p.m. — N. Taylor Ave., lost property

1:15 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., vandalism, inactive case

3:00 p.m. — W. Pleasant Drive, disorderly conduct

3:43 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/city report, citation issued

5:00 p.m. — Northstar Ave., traffic complaint

5:33 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint

8:07 p.m. — Norbeck Drive, animal complaints, animal impounded

Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.

