Tuesday, Nov. 24
8:37 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct
8:41 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., civil/non criminal, inactive case
8:48 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., extra patrol
10:24 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., found property
10:45 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person
11:49 a.m. — E. U.S. Hwy. 14, traffic complaint
1:02 p.m. — N. Taylor Ave., lost property
1:15 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., vandalism, inactive case
3:00 p.m. — W. Pleasant Drive, disorderly conduct
3:43 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/city report, citation issued
5:00 p.m. — Northstar Ave., traffic complaint
5:33 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint
8:07 p.m. — Norbeck Drive, animal complaints, animal impounded
Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.