Wednesday, Nov. 11
3:08 a.m. — W. Missouri Ave., disorderly conduct
7:37 a.m. — Kennedy Dr., theft
9:49 a.m. — Bushfield Dr., animal surrendered, animal impounded
2:13 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., animal complaints
3:09 p.m. — N. Huron Ave., information
6:11 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., traffic complaint
7:11 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., animal complaints
Thursday, Nov. 12
12:12 a.m. — E. Irwin St., public services
9:51 a.m. — Stanton Ave., theft, inactive case
12:56 p.m. — S. Pawnee St., theft, inactive case
1:26 p.m. — Crested Ave., missing person-adult
2:00 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., domestic/no assault
3:13 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., public services
5:00 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., narcotics and drugs, unfounded
6:31 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., disorderly conduct
6:48 p.m. — S. Pierre St., alarms
7:48 p.m. — Polaris Ave., missing person-juvenile
10:45 p.m. — W. Elizabeth St., domestic/family dispute
Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.
