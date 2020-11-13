Wednesday, Nov. 11

3:08 a.m. — W. Missouri Ave., disorderly conduct

7:37 a.m. — Kennedy Dr., theft

9:49 a.m. — Bushfield Dr., animal surrendered, animal impounded

2:13 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., animal complaints

3:09 p.m. — N. Huron Ave., information

6:11 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., traffic complaint

7:11 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., animal complaints

Thursday, Nov. 12

12:12 a.m. — E. Irwin St., public services

9:51 a.m. — Stanton Ave., theft, inactive case

12:56 p.m. — S. Pawnee St., theft, inactive case

1:26 p.m. — Crested Ave., missing person-adult

2:00 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., domestic/no assault

3:13 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., public services

5:00 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., narcotics and drugs, unfounded

6:31 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., disorderly conduct

6:48 p.m. — S. Pierre St., alarms

7:48 p.m. — Polaris Ave., missing person-juvenile

10:45 p.m. — W. Elizabeth St., domestic/family dispute

Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments