Monday, Nov. 2
2:31 a.m. — E. Sully Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
7:45 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., assisting other agencies
8:10 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., civil/non criminal, case inactive
11:53 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/private property
3:50 p.m. — Case Dr., missing person-juvenile
4:02 p.m. — S. Coteau St., intoxicated person, unfounded
5:34 p.m. — W. Broadway Ave., smoke-odor, verbal warning
7:20 p.m. — E. 4th St., animal/non-domestic, unfounded
8:04 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., intoxicated person
Tuesday, Nov. 3
4:25 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., all other
9:19 a.m. — N. Madison Ave., code enforcement issue
9:38 a.m. — E. 5th St., civil/non-criminal
11:27 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., assisting other agencies
12:00 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., assisting other agencies
1:47 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., welfare check
2:53 p.m. — E. Hwy. 34, found property
3:03 p.m. — W. 3rd St., traffic accident/city report
5:47 p.m. — N. Spruce Ave., domestic/no assault
7:02 p.m. — Harrison Ave., found property
7:29 p.m. — Hampton Dr., animal complaints, animal impounded
8:00 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/city report
9:21 p.m. — E. Church St., welfare check
11:10 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., unknown
11:31 p.m. — E. Kay St., welfare check
Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.
