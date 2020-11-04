Monday, Nov. 2

2:31 a.m. — E. Sully Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

7:45 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., assisting other agencies

8:10 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., civil/non criminal, case inactive

11:53 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/private property

3:50 p.m. — Case Dr., missing person-juvenile

4:02 p.m. — S. Coteau St., intoxicated person, unfounded

5:34 p.m. — W. Broadway Ave., smoke-odor, verbal warning

7:20 p.m. — E. 4th St., animal/non-domestic, unfounded

8:04 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., intoxicated person

Tuesday, Nov. 3

4:25 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., all other

9:19 a.m. — N. Madison Ave., code enforcement issue

9:38 a.m. — E. 5th St., civil/non-criminal

11:27 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., assisting other agencies

12:00 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., assisting other agencies

1:47 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., welfare check

2:53 p.m. — E. Hwy. 34, found property

3:03 p.m. — W. 3rd St., traffic accident/city report

5:47 p.m. — N. Spruce Ave., domestic/no assault

7:02 p.m. — Harrison Ave., found property

7:29 p.m. — Hampton Dr., animal complaints, animal impounded

8:00 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/city report

9:21 p.m. — E. Church St., welfare check

11:10 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., unknown

11:31 p.m. — E. Kay St., welfare check

Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.

