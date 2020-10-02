Wednesday, Sept. 30
- 2:55 a.m. — Governor’s Dr., assisting other agencies
- 7:42 a.m. — E. SD Hwy. 34, public services
- 7:56 a.m. — S. Central Ave., hang up/misdial
- 8:16 a.m. — E. Park St., traffic accident/private property
- 9:42 a.m. — Crested Ave., missing person-adult
- 10:38 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., lock out/lock in
- 11:18 a.m. — E. 2nd Ave., assisting other agencies
- 12:04 p.m. — Sibert Pl., disorderly conduct
- 12:17 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., motorist assist
- 2:30 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., harassment
- 3:08 p.m. — E. SD Hwy. 34, assisting other agencies
- 3:17 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint
- 4:02 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., traffic complaint
- 4:25 p.m. — E. Park St., information
- 4:30 p.m. — S. Central Ave., warrant/summons/detainer
- 7:35 p.m. — Court Pl., vandalism
- 8:23 p.m. — Mary Ln., harassment
Thursday, Oct. 1
- 1:36 a.m. — S. Yankton Ave., stolen vehicle, inactive case
- 7:22 a.m. — Hwy. 1804, traffic complaint
- 8:53 a.m. — U.S. Highway 14, traffic accident/state/deer
- 9:12 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., welfare check
- 9:12 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies
- 9:46 a.m. — Sheila Dr., public services
- 11:08 a.m. — N. Airport Rd., harassment
- 11:57 a.m. — S. Harrison Ave., traffic complaint
- 12:08 p.m. — Izaak Walton Rd., fraud
- 1:00 p.m. — S. Polk Ave., disorderly conduct
- 2:15 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., welfare check
- 6:57 p.m. — Marina Ave., animal complaints
- 10:07 p.m. — N. Taylor Ave., animal/non-domestic
Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.
