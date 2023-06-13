Pierre School District board members dug into the topic of reading proficiency and approved – or considered – various handbook changes during a regular meeting Monday evening in the district board room.
Superintendent Kelly Glodt addressed the issue of reading early in the meeting during the phase devoted to superintendent’s comments.
“For quite some time we’ve heard that only half our students can read,” he said, noting that he wanted to “dispel just a little bit … that information that you’ve heard.”
He said that the English Language Arts portion of the state assessment contains a number of components, with reading making up 37% of the assessment.
“You have writing, listening and research that’s also part of that,” he said. “So when we get our reading score from that one state assessment test, and it says 54% district wide … that says that 54% were proficient or advanced on the ELA (English Language Arts) test, not a reading test.”
Glodt also noted different results from other tests done during the school year, noting that teachers do “all kinds of other assessments.” He mentioned assessments from NWEA and Acadience.
“If we look at those numbers, and we look at how many students are reading at grade level, that’s right at 70% district-wide,” he said. “Of course, we’d love that to be 100%.”
He stressed that students who aren't reading at grade level receive extra services.
Board member Joan Adam described some of her own children’s experiences in the school district.
“One of our children scored consistently in the basic group for English Language Arts,” she said. “So when you hear the statistic only one out of two children in Pierre is proficient in reading, our son would not be one of those one out of two. He could certainly read, but as Dr. Glodt pointed out, there are many other factors in that assessment.”
Adam said her son’s “basic” level scores led to his receiving extra help.
“The wonderful thing about him scoring in the basic (level) is that immediately the teachers were very involved in number one finding books he was interested in,” she said, adding that all of her children graduated from high school in the Pierre School District and proceeded to higher education.
The Pierre School District’s proficiency rate in the state assessments for the 2021-22 school year stood at 54% for English Language Arts, 51% for mathematics and 50% for science. Statewide, those rates for the same year were 51% for English Language Arts, 43% for mathematics, and 42% for science.
During the public comments portion of the meeting, Maggie Seidel, president of Moms for Liberty in Hughes County, also addressed the topic of reading. She began by asserting support for public schools.
“I just want to start by reiterating that our parents’ group came forward to fight for strong public schools, and if we didn’t want public schools we wouldn’t be here,” she said, and she stressed that she has used state data and terminology in her presentations.
Seidel posed several questions focused on reading.
“Why do we have to wait two years to change out the reading program? What can we immediately do to drive literacy improvement? Do we really need to spend another $700,000 on textbooks like Journeys? Will there be a benefit to the students if that’s the case, or are we continuing to prop up the big corporations selling those textbooks?”
She also asked how the board would “incentivize teacher participation in the state’s Move Literacy Forward program” and advocated financial compensation for teachers who participate and complete the program.
Seidel voiced support for teaching phonics – noting that pieces in news outlets such as CNN and The New York Times have reached affirmative conclusions about phonics. She also stressed the need for parents “to know how to help their child if they’re not proficient, whether that’s reading, ELA … math or science.”
Later in Monday's meeting, the board approved revisions in several handbooks, including those for administrators, as well as classified and certified staff members. They also heard first readings of athletic and high school handbooks.
Kelly Hansen, principal of Riggs High School, noted that online learning – instituted to support students in the heart of COVID 19 – would now be eliminated as an alternative learning option.
After the meeting Glodt said the option was no longer heavily used and asserted the district’s preference for in-person learning, contending that it has achieved better results.
Board President Dan Cronin also discussed school board goals for the coming school year. He noted that said improving attendance was now among those goals.
“Good attendance is a pathway to more opportunities for school success,” he said.
Glodt said after the meeting that school attendance had not rebounded as robustly as desired in the wake of COVID 19.
“We had hoped this year that it would bounce back, and it did – but not to where we want it,” he said. “We want to emphasize to parents how important it is that their kids are in school every day. It’s pretty easy to get behind if you miss, especially if you miss a significant amount of days.”
The board also approved results of this month’s election, in which Cronin retained his seat by winning a three-year term. It will be his third term on the school board.
The board adjourned with plans to gather for a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday: a fiscal year 2024 budget workshop led by Business Manager Darla Mayer. Mayer said she expects to present the budget at the board meeting on July 10, at which time the board will likely vote on it. No action was expected at Tuesday’s workshop.
