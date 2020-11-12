Pierre senior three-peats at All State Orchestra

The last time a student from the Capital City area was accepted into All State Orchestra was in 1974.
But that was before Emily Mertes, now a senior at T.F. Riggs High School, earned a seat in All State for the last three years. This time around, Mertes had to deal with a vastly different audition process due to COVID-19, but she still managed to snag a seat in the first violin section. The first violin section plays the most difficult sections and also has the melody more often.
It’s a high achievement, but to stay ready for the concert, which was moved from Oct. 31 to April 20 due to COVID, Mertes needs to continue to practice, said Moriah Gross, executive director of the Pierre Youth Orchestra.
“It’s wonderful, but she needs to keep working hard and make sure she’s prepared to play with the best,” Gross said.
Mertes would practice for a few hours every day just to prepare for the audition. She worked with Gross and Riggs Band director Mackenzie McKeithan Jensen four or five times in person and the rest via Zoom, as well as practicing over FaceTime with Beth Neitzert, orchestra director of Huron Public Schools.
“I encouraged her to practice and helped her submit the audition online. The most important thing was to make sure she was engaging with the material and not just running through the music,” Gross said.
Going forward, “I’m going to practice as much as I can and keep myself prepared, as well as practice other music,” Mertes said.
The audition process this year did not include an in-person audition (in years past, Mertes auditioned in Huron); instead, students had to submit videos of themselves performing excerpts of pieces and two scales. The pieces are at the collegiate level and are “not for the faint of heart,” Gross said. This year’s selections included Bach partitas as well as Beethoven. The All State Orchestra will be playing a movement from Beethoven at the concert as well, in honor of his 250th birthday.
Students also have to complete a vocabulary exam that is “difficult in and of itself,” Gross said. This year it was proctored by a teacher and submitted online.
Mertes said that, despite this being her third audition, the audition process for the past two years was easier to navigate compared to this year.
Gross said the process was “extremely different than it used to be. I’m thankful for technology, however, everything’s so different. The sound quality, the experience, they’re not the same. It’s a completely different experience, but I’m grateful that at least we can move forward with the concert after practicing all summer.”
The accomplishment is made all the more special because T.F. Riggs does not have an orchestra program. Jensen allowed Mertes to join Riggs’ band so that she could audition for All State.
Gross founded the Pierre Youth Orchestra only eight years ago, and before that, students who wanted to learn string instruments would have to travel long distances for lessons, as far as Aberdeen and Sioux Falls, according to Gross.
“Her success is our success, and this accomplishment is something to celebrate,” Gross said. “The other kids are inspired by her — she reaches a goal and sets the standard for the rest of them. She shows them it is possible [to be successful], it just takes a lot of practice.”
Mertes began playing the violin in fourth grade, when she lived in Rapid City, and she’s “been playing ever since,” she said.
After All State, Mertes said she plans to play in college (she will be attending Augustana University). She’s still unsure if she wants to make a career out of music, but “I definitely want to keep music in my life forever,” she said.
