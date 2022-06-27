The Pierre Trappers got back on track after securing an 18-8 victory against the Red River Pilots at Hyde Stadium on Sunday.
General Manager John Hunt said it was nice to have a lead last night.
“It was great, the guys played hard, it was nice to not have to worry about the game as much,” Hunt said.
The Trappers really got the ball rolling in the second inning scoring six runs and then kept the momentum up with another six-point inning in the fourth.
Casey Kostrzewa was the winning pitcher in last night's game against the Pilots he pitched for five innings he went 99 pitches, with 45 strikes, seven walks and one strikeout.
Parker Lewis went two innings, delivering 23 pitches from the mound and had 15 strikes with no walks.
On the Pilots' side, they had a few pitchers in last night's game, but lead pitcher Gehrig Schreiber went three innings, earning 38 strikes during 70 pitches, with three walks and three strikeouts.
Anthony Barraza was a designated hitter in last night's game and led the team in batting. Barraza went 4-for-5 at bat, scoring four and earning three RBIs.
Hunt said that Barazza’s success last night was long overdue.
“Anthony’s been due, he has again, he’s done all the work and just wasn’t having any luck and yesterday all that hard work really paid off,” Hunt said.
Following Barraza were Tyler Traphagen and Maddox Mueller. Traphagen went 5-for-3, scored two and had three RBIs. Mueller went 3-for-2, scoring two and having three RBIs.
Hunt said that the Trappers' batting has finally started falling into place.
“There’s no question, more hits equals more victories, but these guys they’ve been hitting the ball hard all year just right at guys. They’re starting to fall in which we were due,” Hunt said.
The Trappers also have Donate Life night coming on Tuesday, the promotion includes two tickets for anyone who comes to the Trappers office during their business hours with proof they’re an organ donor.
The Trappers will begin their next series tonight against the Northern Iowa Ragin’ Roosters at Hyde Field.
