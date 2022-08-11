Teachers
Nathan Walz, leading knight for Elks Lodge 1953 in Pierre, center, presents a $4,000 check to Pierre School District Superintendent Dr. Kelly Glodt during Monday's school board meeting. Principals Rene Lillebo, left, Ryan Noyes and Bill Kaise joined them. The Elks National Foundation provided the grant for use by elementary school teachers and students.

 Gwen Albers / Capital Journal

Karla Blemaster is coming out of retirement to teach special education at Buchanan Elementary School in Pierre.

The 61-year-old, who retired in 2019 after 31 years in the school district, agreed to return for the fall semester at the request of school officials.

