Nathan Walz, leading knight for Elks Lodge 1953 in Pierre, center, presents a $4,000 check to Pierre School District Superintendent Dr. Kelly Glodt during Monday's school board meeting. Principals Rene Lillebo, left, Ryan Noyes and Bill Kaise joined them. The Elks National Foundation provided the grant for use by elementary school teachers and students.
Karla Blemaster is coming out of retirement to teach special education at Buchanan Elementary School in Pierre.
The 61-year-old, who retired in 2019 after 31 years in the school district, agreed to return for the fall semester at the request of school officials.
"I knew I would be a great fit, for the most part," Blemaster said. "I have the experience and the love for the kids in the Pierre School District."
It's been challenging not just for Pierre, but for every school in the state and nationwide to fill teaching positions, Superintendent Kelly Glodt said during Monday's school board meeting.
"The answer in some places is to reduce requirements," Glodt said. "Literally, you only need a high school diploma and background check to be a teacher."
Twenty-six out of Pierre’s 200 teachers either resigned or retired at the end of the 2021-22 school year. As of mid-July, 17 replacements have been hired to teach the district’s 2,850 students, who return to classes on Aug. 18.
A starting teacher with a bachelor’s degree makes slightly less than $48,000 a year.
Glodt reported that teaching positions have been filled, but there are still openings for staff.
A 1979 graduate of T.F. Riggs High School, Blemaster taught special education in Philip for two years after graduating from college and elementary school in Sturgis for two years. Blemaster then returned to her hometown of Pierre, where she taught elementary special education followed by sixth-grade math before finishing up her career as a fourth-grade teacher for 20 years.
She has since returned as a substitute teacher for the spring and fall. She and her husband travel to Texas in the winters.
Glodt noted that some of the best ideas for filling positions came from Pierre teachers, including some who came out of their comfort zone to teach something else they are certified to teach.
One of those teachers is Lindsey Schilling, who has only taught fifth grade since coming to Pierre 15 years ago. For the last seven years, she has taught fifth-grade science, social studies and language arts at Kennedy Elementary School.
She will teach fourth grade this year at Kennedy, which includes all subjects.
"It will be a little bit of a shift," Schilling said.
Originally from Conde, she said the change came about after talking to staff and her principal.
"We were trying to think about something outside the box to make the school year go smoothly," Schilling said. "That's education. You have to be flexible. I think sometimes (change) can renew the passion."
She is excited to teach fourth grade, although a little nervous.
"It's going to be different, but sometimes that's best," Schilling said.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
