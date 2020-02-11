The Oahe Hockey Association and the Oahe Capitals raised money and awareness to battle cancer at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre, Feb. 8. "Pink the Rink" is a capital area event, where kids and families from both sides of the river come together to cheer for the local team and give to a good cause - cancer awareness and cure research.

In the third annual Pink the Rink event, the OHA raised over $10,000 dollars to donate to Sanford and Helmsley Center, part of Avera St. Mary’s Hospital, in Pierre. Fans wore pink jerseys, wigs, even suits, and waved pink sticks and handkerchiefs as they pounded the boards for both good and not-so-good plays on the ice.

