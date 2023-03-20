Wind farms

“It’s obvious that significant negotiations have taken place between parties to get us to this point. My concern is for landowners; to ensure that reclamation will be done properly and that things will be made whole for landowners once construction is done,” said PUC Chairman Chris Nelson.

 Photo by Dennis Schroeder, NREL

Plans are now underway for a wind energy facility for Hughes county, with North Bend Wind and the state public utilities commission working together to make the project possible.

The farms will have up to 71 wind turbines, covering more than 45 thousand acres of land in both Hughes and Hyde counties.

Was the information in this article useful?


Phil Torres |  605-224-7301 ext. 131

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Phil Torres received his Bachelor's degree from Kent State University. His work has appeared in the Associated Press and Washington Times.

Load comments