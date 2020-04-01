With a whopping 181,883 residents, Sioux Falls continues to distance itself from the rest of South Dakota’s cities in terms of population. However, those in Pierre and throughout the rest of the state have the opportunity to make their voices heard via the 2020 Census.
The counting is ongoing, as the U.S. Census Bureau is working to determine where people live and how they live, all while ensuring proper distribution of taxpayer’ money. The U.S. Constitution mandates a census of the population every 10 years.
Census statistics are used to determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives, while helping for the basis for state legislative districts. The statistics also help officials determine how to spend billions of dollars in public funds.
Bureau officials said 36.2% of households across the nation have already responded to the 2020 Census since invitations began arriving in mailboxes March 12-20.
This year, officials are strongly encouraging the public to respond online using a desktop computer, laptop, smartphone or tablet. One can respond online or by phone in English or 12 other languages. There are also 59 non-English language guides and videos (plus American Sign Language) available on 2020census.gov ensuring over 99% of U.S. households can respond online in their preferred language.
Because South Dakota’s population is so relatively small, the state has only one of the 435 seats in the U.S. House. States are guaranteed at least one House member, while every state gets two members of the U.S. Senate, regardless of population.
The state’s current federal delegation consists of U.S. Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds, along with U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, all R-S.D.
Although the census only becomes official every 10 years, the bureau offers estimates every year. According to the most recent estimates, South Dakota’s total population is now 884,659.
Top 10 South Dakota cities by population, according to most recent census estimates:
Sioux Falls - 181,883
Rapid City - 75,443
Aberdeen - 28,562
Brookings - 24,509
Watertown - 22,153
Mitchell - 15,680
Yankton - 14,700
Pierre - 13,980
Huron - 13,696
Spearfish - 11,688
For more information on the Census, visit 2020census.gov.
