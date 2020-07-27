U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., chairman of the Subcommittee on Communications, Technology, Innovation, and the Internet, last week led a hearing titled, “The State of Spectrum Policy,” to examine the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC’s) and National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s (NTIA’s) role in spectrum management and policymaking. During the hearing, Thune questioned industry experts on new ways to improve the spectrum policymaking process in order to generate peak potential for consumers.
“Spectrum is the lifeblood of wireless communications,” Thune said. “Next-generation wireless networks require efficient and effective use of low, mid, and high bands of spectrum. If we do not have proper management of this limited resource, we simply won’t have enough of the right kinds of spectrum available. And in the global race to deploy next-generation networks and services, we have a responsibility to furnish Americans with the spectrum-fueled 5G ecosystem that will be needed to maintain our competitive edge. This is particularly important for those of us in more rural parts of America. If inadequacy of spectrum resources makes 5G less viable, it will be the rural areas where it no longer makes sense to deploy next-generation telecommunications services.”
