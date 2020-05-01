South Dakota Republicans late Friday said President Donald Trump plans to attend the Independence Day fireworks celebration at Mount Rushmore.
The celebration returns for the first time in more than a decade after being canceled due to forest fire concerns. The event will take place only a few weeks after South Dakota's projected peak for COVID-19 infections.
"This year, we're bringing fireworks back to Mt. Rushmore to celebrate Independence Day. Great news: @realDonaldTrump is coming to enjoy the show with us! Thank you @POTUS for working with us to make this a reality. There's truly no better place to celebrate America's birthday," Gov. Kristi Noem tweeted Friday.
U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., added via Twitter: "There’s no better place to celebrate America’a birthday. We look forward to having you,@realDonaldTrump!"
