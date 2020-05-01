Trump

President Donald Trump rallies with supporters during a February campaign event in New Hampshire. South Dakota Republicans said Trump plans to celebrate Independence Day by attending a fireworks celebration at Mount Rushmore.

South Dakota Republicans late Friday said President Donald Trump plans to attend the Independence Day fireworks celebration at Mount Rushmore.

The celebration returns for the first time in more than a decade after being canceled due to forest fire concerns. The event will take place only a few weeks after South Dakota's projected peak for COVID-19 infections.

"This year, we're bringing fireworks back to Mt. Rushmore to celebrate Independence Day. Great news: @realDonaldTrump is coming to enjoy the show with us! Thank you @POTUS for working with us to make this a reality. There's truly no better place to celebrate America's birthday," Gov. Kristi Noem tweeted Friday.

U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., added via Twitter: "There’s no better place to celebrate America’a birthday. We look forward to having you,@realDonaldTrump!"

"Looking forward to celebrating Independence Day with @realDonaldTrump
in our great state," added U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D.

