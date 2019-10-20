Riggs Theatre Group performs great run

Directed by Jenny Hodges, the fall play “The Hope and Heartache Diner” was performed by students of T.F. Riggs High School, last weekend.
The plot has our hero, played by student actor Jack Ferris, inundated with memories. His ancestors come back in teenage form to lovingly haunt him with advice before he goes off to college.
According to the script, “Diners are a special place. You can get your coffee, fall in love, and find light when the world is dark.” Duke’s restaurant has been a family business for four generations - and those generations are still hanging around in ghost/memory form. Seemingly working every part of every shift, Felix is fighting a daunting uphill battle, which will change when he heads off to college. And now, the family business is going to be sold.
The cast and crew’s first rehearsal was back on Aug. 26. Rehearsals were Monday through Friday after school for the rest of the duration.
The battle cry of “The show must go on!” was challenged, and conquered, when the electricity went out in Pierre on opening night. The cast and crew triumphed, and the show thrilled audiences for the rest of the run.
The cast was large. Felix, played by Ferris, has a big imagination and big heart, though is a little self-centred. His great-grandfather is a jokester … and a ghost, and was played by A.J. Holland. Great-grandmother, also a ghost, is a smart sweetheart - done by Madelyn Nadeau. The grandfather is a source for stories, was played by Thomas Vetch. Arthur Hodges played the father, who solves problems with food. Mom was played by Melinda Clements. Loo, played by William Hodges, is confident, while Wiki, played by Ainslee Hutchinson is timid. Addisyn Gruis played a rough-around-the-edges character, while Savannah Shrake portrayed a southern belle character who should not be crossed.
Playing multiple roles as diners, customers and workers were Rylie Hoerner, Connor Gravatt, Nyah Ogan, Abbie Pillen, Taya Rattling Leaf, Hannah Kari, Ellie Noyes, Izak Gors, Jack King, Dani DeVaney, Austin Doll, Nathan Degreef, Parick Valentine, Ain Peterson, Jessica Hays, Brooke Allison, Eddie DeVaney and Liz Horan.
Margot Pearson worked as student director, Mesa Winder as the stage manager, Adeline Abernathy as assistant stage manager. The general crew included Nicole Turner, Andraya Dowling, Natalie Betone, Kayla Petersen, Thomas Fischer, Tia Scares Hawk, Conlan Rendell and Peter Hodges
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.