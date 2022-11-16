Hughes County taxidermist Russ Hanson believes this year’s trophy deer harvest will be down due to a fatal viral disease known as EHD or Blue Tongue.
“There’s not a lot of big deer out there,” the Hanson’s Taxidermy owner said. “EHD went through and killed a lot of big bucks. It takes two to three years or four years to get those big ones back.”
Chris Hull, communications specialist with South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks, believes, however, the deer numbers in general are good in the area.
“EHD caused a little (loss), but it really hasn’t been that widespread,” Hull said. “I’ve seen several pictures of really good deer. I think hunting deer in central South Dakota is as good as anywhere.”
The three-week West River deer gun season opened last Saturday and the East River will open this Saturday. In addition, the annual Oahe Downstream hunt for those with special needs will be held 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Game, Fish and Parks sponsors the event for hunters in wheelchairs. This year marks the hunt’s 30th year.
Statewide, 23,569 applied for the 22,925 available deer licenses, Hull said. Of those, 486 received licenses for the Stanley County unit. In addition, 733 Hughes County residents and 164 Stanley County residents received West River licenses.
“Pierre is in a really interesting place,” Hull said. “We have two gun seasons in our backyard. You have the West River and the East River season. You can put in for two main draws.”
He noted that Nov. 12 and 13 were pretty cold, which kept the deer from moving much. Hull said Monday’s slightly warmer temperatures had the deer moving everywhere.
The rut also has deer moving.
In addition, the drastic change in weather can affect hunting.
“It was 80 degrees two weeks ago and it was zero degrees in the blind on Sunday,” Hull said. “No matter the conditions, this is Christmas for a lot of outdoor people. I think there’s good access to plenty of great opportunities to harvest deer.”
Hanson noted the first weekend of deer hunting in West River was challenging.
“It was cold and slow and noisy,” he said. “That’s the problem when you have ice on the grass. You couldn’t sneak up.”
Most of the deer he took in were taken by hunters in off-the-ground blinds. A taxidermist for 40 years, Hanson normally takes in 40 to 50 deer for mounting and took in seven since last weekend’s opener.
He believes the hunting will improve this weekend with warmer weather and the opening of the East River season.
“The bigger bucks have probably bred all the does in their sanctuary and typically the male now tries to find something,” Hanson said. That’s when he gets caught moving around.”
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.