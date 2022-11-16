Hughes County taxidermist Russ Hanson believes this year’s trophy deer harvest will be down due to a fatal viral disease known as EHD or Blue Tongue.

“There’s not a lot of big deer out there,” the Hanson’s Taxidermy owner said. “EHD went through and killed a lot of big bucks. It takes two to three years or four years to get those big ones back.”

