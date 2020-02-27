Ryan Brunner, Commissioner of School and Public Lands, explains when and how the state can own islands — old and new — in the state’s waterways.
“The state of South Dakota became the owner of all islands and navigable rivers at statehood in 1889. This is the case for South Dakota and every state in the country under the Equal Footing Doctrine. The original 13 colonies claimed ownership of the meandered lakes, navigable streams, and islands in those navigable streams which lead to every new state being admitted under equal footing.
“Many states have spent considerable time and effort going through the legal process of quiet title action to claim and define that ownership in court because they also own the mineral rights. With horizontal drilling and oil development, those states with rich oil deposits have a lot of money at stake. For example, the on-going North Dakota lawsuit over the Missouri River and Lake Sakakawea involves over $2 Billion in oil royalties.
(An action to quiet title is a lawsuit brought to a court in property disputes, in order to establish a party’s title to real property, against anyone and everyone, and thus “quiet” any challenges or claims to the title.)
“Because we don’t have the rich oil deposits, we also haven’t spent the time and money in court to litigate and quiet the title to these areas to the same degree. A good local example of how South Dakota has handled islands is Discovery Island which is a local recreational spot just off of the causeway. The sign by Discovery Island calls it a partnership with the Discovery Center, City of Pierre, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Commissioner of School and Public Lands, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife, and SD Game Fish & Parks. Rather than spending thousands of dollars and hours fighting in court over ownership of a small island, the different agencies have left the island as a public partnership. If someone ever wanted to build on the island, or if there was oil discovered under the Missouri River like in North Dakota, then a court decision would be necessary. Otherwise, it makes more sense to leave Discovery Island as a public asset enjoyed by many local residents.
“There are other small islands that develop over time, as sandbars become stabilized by vegetation and islands form. The state would claim the ownership of these islands pursuant to state law and federal court precedents. Each island can be different and would require a legal and technical review and eventual legal action. There are large well known islands locally that the state has ownership of as well. Farm Island and LaFromboise Island are two prominent examples owned by the state and managed by GF&P. In some cases the federal government sold or allowed homesteading to parts of those lands prior to statehood. In those cases under South Dakota Codified Law 5-2-4 says the state did not claim those parts of the island that the “United States has granted or conveyed and adverse legal or equitable interest therein” but the state would have acquired those parts of the islands later to make the state park and recreation areas enjoyed by many.
“Islands above the dam in Lake Oahe are a different situation. They were flooded when the dam was built and, similar to private property owners, the federal government had to condemn and pay the State of South Dakota for those islands. (Brunner refers to documents from a civil court filing for condemnation from 1958. He also refers to a record of Parcel J-1025 in which the federal government paid the state $915 for an island in Sully County that was flooded by the building of the dam. The latter includes other private properties along the same stretch of Lake Oahe in Sully County.)
“However, there is nothing in the order about the original bed of the Missouri River which the state owned when the dams were built. If a new island were to form from a sandbar forming the ownership would still be claimed pursuant to state law. Even current islands change with erosion and changing water levels each year.
“The issue of islands, navigable streams, and meandered lakes takes large amounts of detailed historical analysis. When issues arise with a title insurance company performing services, with private parties, or possible disputes then the state tries to perform reasonable due diligence to try and resolve the situation.
“Without oil and gas development it is unlikely that there will be anyone willing to spend the time and money in court to resolve any potential title disputes in advance. In the meantime the islands remain public and provide a unique recreational opportunity on public lands.
“Sorry this got kind of long, but it is a complex issue and one that I am still learning about even through the process with the island in Sioux Falls. I’ve been reading some new Supreme Court cases,” said Brunner.
