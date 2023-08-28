mom-and-daughter-support

Step 4: Consistent support matters. Stay in regular contact to let the person know you care.

 iStock

The South Dakota Department of Social Services is offering ways schools and families can help maintain the emotional and mental health of their students.

Besides helping students achieve academically, schools work to provide a safe, supportive environment for all students so that they can thrive, the Department noted in a news release. Families also play a vital role in supporting the mental health of their children by having regular conversations about their mental health and by letting their children know how much they are valued.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments