South Dakota students received the following awards and honors:
- Billi Jo Dayhuff, Mary Fanta, and Hailey Gokie from Yankton High School placed fifth overall with their Senior Group Exhibit titled Brown v. Board of Education: The Triumphs and Tragedies Toward Equality. Their entry was also awarded the Senior Outstanding Affiliate Award for South Dakota and was also showcased at the National Museum of American History on June 12.
- Jack Craig and Joseph Simpson from Edison Middle School in Sioux Falls were awarded the Junior Outstanding Affiliate Award for South Dakota. Their junior group exhibit was titled Mary Ellen Wilson: How One Child’s Tragic Abuse Ignited the Era of Child Protection Laws in America.
- Ben Kvale and Ella Ratliff from Edison Middle School in Sioux Falls were awarded the Captain Ken Coskey Naval History Prize award for their junior group website titled The Art of Confusion: The Triumph of Dazzle Camouflage after Tragedy.”
Full results for the contest can be found at https://www.nhd.org/winners. For more information, visit https://www.sdstate.edu/south-dakota-agricultural-heritage-museum/national-history-day-south-dakota or https://www.facebook.com/SDNHD/.
