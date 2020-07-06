Options old and news for muskies

The middle stretch of summer often provides good opportunities for the muskellunge, one of the region’s most challenging sport fish to catch, known for its frustrating follows which only sometimes result in exciting boat-side strikes.
According to ‘Southeastern Outdoors’, the largest muskellunge (muskies) caught in South Dakota is 40 pounds out of Amsden Dam. The largest tiger muskellunge is 37 lbs. 7 oz. out of the stilling basin of Lake Sharp. The S.D. Game, Fish and Parks’ website states, “If a species is not currently on the list, it is not eligible for a state record.”
North Dakota provides a select number of lakes that hold the chance for anglers to not only hook and land the fish of 10,000 casts with a little less effort, but also an opportunity at some mature fish that could threaten the state record. With the recent expansion of stocking efforts, and solid populations established in historical muskie waters in the state, anglers can bring the heat for these mysterious members of the esox family as summer settles in.
“The tried and true lake that we’ve been stocking for decades is New Johns Lake and the entire McClusky Canal, the Garrison diversion unit with includes West Park Lake, East Park Lake, Heckers and New Johns,” says Scott Gangl, Fisheries Management Section Leader for the North Dakota Game & Fish Department (NDG&F), “we’ve been stocking them there for a long time, and that’s probably your best shot because those fish that are in there are going to be older and bigger than most of the newer lakes we’ve been stocking in recent years,” he said.
It’s there on New Johns Lake that the state record muskie – a 54-inch, 46.5-pound specimen landed by Cory Bosch 13 years ago – came from, and likely the next one resides. The NDG&F has received the occasional entry over the past decade or so from that system which that threatens the record, but nothing that has eclipsed the top spot. Part of this is owed to the catch-and-release mentality of the dedicated muskie angling crowd putting back would-be records and the other part is due to the rare trophy regulation in place protecting muskies in the state.
“There is a catch-and-release mentality that’s always permeated throughout the muskie fishing world that catching and releasing is good for the fish,” Gangl said. “We don’t have trophy regulations in North Dakota for most species, but the muskie is one where they have to be a 48-inch minimum in order to harvest the fish, so it’s a catch-and-release regulation for most sizes of fish out here.”
In addition to the lakes in the central portion of the state, the NDG&F has expanded stocking efforts into other waters.
“It’s a small but very dedicated group of muskie anglers – people who target muskies and want us to stock muskies – that were the impetus for us stocking places like Lake Audubon and expanding our muskie program a few years ago,” Gangl said. “But we’ve also got the general public who don’t care if they catch a muskie, a pike or a walleye. Most of them are fishing for walleye and we still want to provide an opportunity or diversity for them.”
While they’ve fallen out of favor with he big fish crowd in recent years, tiger muskie options still exist across the state. One of the oldest records in North Dakota, the impressive 45-inch, 40-pound tiger muskie – a cross between a northern pike and a pure strain muskellunge – caught in 1975 is one that will be difficult to break, as only a few waters exist where such large hybrids may still be lurking.
“That’s a 40 pound tiger muskie and we see our tiger muskies and they grow fast but not get as big as pure muskies. That fish back then was an exceptional fish. I would say that one is going to stand for quite some time” Gangl said. “It’s one of those fish that brings doubt into your mind, but I went back to the 1975 or 76 edition of North Dakota Outdoors magazine and there’s a picture of it in there, and it looks like a tiger, it’s a big fish.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.