Nick Simonson
While spring has just arrived and most of the region’s lakes remain ice covered, and only a few rivers have broken free of winter’s grasp completely, it’s hard not to think about the gamest fish that swims – the smallmouth bass.

When the water warms, smallies become more aggressive, and with their acrobatic flips out of the water and hard charging runs, they are a thrill to catch. What’s more, the biggest ones of the openwater season often come in its early stretches. But to successfully target spring bronzebacks, an understanding of their preferred habitat and the structure that holds them is key.

