BROOKINGS - Individuals who have made significant contributions to South Dakota 4-H will be inducted into the South Dakota 4-H Volunteer Hall of Fame on Sunday, Sept. 1, during the 2019 South Dakota State Fair in Huron.
In addition, six individuals will be inducted into the 4-H Shooting Sports Volunteer Hall of Fame.
The 2019 4-H Volunteer Hall of Fame inductees are:
- Mary Williams of Wall
- Diana Jons of Colome
- Evelyn Werkmeister of Armour
- Joy Braun of Mellette
- The late James Wenzlaff of Brandon.
The inductees into the 2019 4-H Shooting Sports Volunteer Hall of Fame are:
- Dale Foiles of Raymond
- Doug Kittelson of Hayti
- Dean Balsiger of Sioux City
- Bruce Eldridge of Chamberlain
- Mark Rowan of Pierre
- Mike Kraft of Britton.
“South Dakota 4-H Volunteer Hall of Fame inductees are individuals who model the impact that a caring adult can have in the life of a child through the 4-H program. We are sincerely appreciative of their contributions to 4-H and this recognition is one small way to say thank you,” said Karla Trautman, director of SDSU Extension.
A ceremony will be held in the Nordby Exhibit Hall (1060 3rd St. SW, Huron) at the South Dakota State Fair following the Performing Arts Troup performance at approximately 4:30 p.m. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend the ceremony.
The South Dakota 4-H Volunteer Hall of Fame was established in 2002 as part of the 100th birthday celebration of 4-H.
About South Dakota 4-H - SDSU Extension's 4-H Youth Development Program is a partnership of federal (USDA), state (land-grant university) and county resources through youth outreach activities of SDSU Extension. Youth learn and experience leadership, health and wellness, and science and agriculture through a network of professional staff and volunteers reaching more than 9,000 enrolled members with yearly programming efforts to an additional 35,000 youth participants.
