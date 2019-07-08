The South Dakota Discovery Center invites you to join them at Drifter’s in Fort Pierre for a night of music, laughs and fundraising. On Saturday, July 13 Drifters Bar and Grille will be play host to Dueling Duo, featuring Pierre’s own, Ryan Merriman, pianist Andy Gibson and Dan Witte on fiddle and sax. After all, they are the World’s Largest Pair.
Gather your friends for a good cause and a high-energy, hilarious Saturday night that is part concert, part comedy and guaranteed good time! Enjoy a spectacular view of the Missouri River as two, talented pianists showcase their comedic timing and musical chops. The show kicks off at 8:30 p.m. and the music lasts long after the sun goes down. Tickets are available at sd-discovery.org/events or at the SD Discovery Center or Drifters Bar and Grille, must be 21+ to attend. Get your’s today — these concerts sell out!
About the South Dakota Discovery Center: The South Dakota Discovery Center is dedicated to providing hands-on science learning through our exhibit hall, classes for children and families, and resources for educators and youth program leaders in order to increase science literacy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.