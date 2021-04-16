South Dakota saw its most motor vehicle fatalities since 2007 last year after a 72-year low in 2019, according to numbers released Wednesday by the state Department of Public Safety.
A total of 141 people died in 132 fatal wrecks on South Dakota roads in 2020, up 38 percent from the 102 who died in 88 incidents in 2019. Both 2019 figures were record lows dating back to when recordkeeping began in 1947, according to DPS.
“Our efforts have worked in past years and we will continue our safety messages through the Office of Highway Safety and enforcement efforts between the Highway Patrol and local law enforcement,” DPS Secretary Craig Price said in Wednesday’s release. “Even one motor vehicle death is one too many and we plan to encourage driver safety.”
According to Wednesday’s release, fatal crashes in the few months of 2021 are up compared to 2020. The three most likely factors associated with fatalities were speed, alcohol and lack of seatbelt use.
Hughes County had two fatalities in two incidents in 2020, both alcohol-related, after having no fatal crashes at all in 2019, according to DPS spokesman Tony Mangan. Stanley County saw no fatal crashes for the third time since 2016.
