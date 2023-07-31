Chart

Soybean Defoliation Chart.

 Marlin E. Rice.

As crops continue to mature, there are still pests to scout and management decisions to be made.

Goss’s wilt has re-emerged in cornfields across South Dakota over the last 10 years. Yield losses from this bacterial disease can range from none to 50 percent. Goss’s bacterial wilt and blight is a two-phase disease, typically observed in the blight phase in South Dakota. But if corn seedlings become infected early with the bacteria, the wilt phase of the disease will emerge as well.

