As crops continue to mature, there are still pests to scout and management decisions to be made.
Goss’s wilt has re-emerged in cornfields across South Dakota over the last 10 years. Yield losses from this bacterial disease can range from none to 50 percent. Goss’s bacterial wilt and blight is a two-phase disease, typically observed in the blight phase in South Dakota. But if corn seedlings become infected early with the bacteria, the wilt phase of the disease will emerge as well.
The bacterial blight inoculum comes from infested corn residue as well as many other hosts such as grain sorghum, barnyard grass, shattercane, green foxtail, large crabgrass and others. It can spread from these hosts by rain splash or high winds — over a short distance. Wet, cool weather favors infection, while hot, dry weather typically slows infection.
Affected corn leaves typically have long tan or grey lesions with wavy margins along the edges of the corn leaf blade or in the center of the leaf with a wet appearance. Dark black-green spots are found within the margin of the infected area. A bacterial ooze is often present on the top of the lesion.
If you spot Goss’s wilt this season, there is no simple way to stop the spread. The best control method is prevention. Looking forward to next year, consider planting resistant hybrids and rotate to a broadleaf crop or other non-host crop.
Redheaded flea beetles are also making their move into cornfields in South Dakota.
These beetles get their name from their distinct red-brown colored head, which stands out from their black body. Our Extension entomology team has spotted them removing leaf tissue in various cornfields, but not at levels that warrant treatment.
These flea beetles will cause windowpane injury on corn leaves but also feed on corn silks — a more concerning issue. If silk feeding becomes a big issue, reduced pollination could occur.
Treatment may be necessary if you see more than five beetles per ear, the silks are clipped within a 0.5 inch of the tip of the husk, or pollination is less than half-complete. To determine if an economic threshold for treatment has been met, it is ideal to look at 10 plants from 10 areas of the field — 100 plants total.
Keep in mind that corn rootworm beetles also contribute to silk clipping and may be spotted this time of year. If your infestation reaches the threshold described previously, consult the SDSU Corn Pest Management Guide found on the SDSU Extension website for treatment options.
Redheaded flea beetle has also been spotted feeding on soybean fields in South Dakota. They eat small holes into soybean leaves, and although they are not typically a serious soybean pest, large populations can result in considerable defoliation. There are many defoliator pests out in the field this time of year, so it is recommended to scout soybean fields using a cumulative defoliation threshold of 20 percent defoliation after flowering to determine if treatment is necessary. If defoliation is greater than 20 percent after flowering, determine what defoliating insect species are present and consult the SDSU Soybean Pest Management Guide, found on our website, extension.sdstate.edu.
For a more timely and comprehensive look at pests currently facing crops in our state, subscribe to the SDSU Extension Pest & Crops Newsletter by visiting extension.sdstate.edu/about/newsletters.
Stored grain
In other news, we have reached small grain harvest for some growers. As harvest continues, good quality grain storage practices sometimes get pushed aside.
In most situations, it’s not necessary to treat grain with a protectant insecticide before binning as long as it’s removed from storage by May or June of the following spring or fed to livestock within a year of harvest. However, if you plan to store longer than this, you should only apply a protectant after the grain reaches optimal storage moisture.
There are seven main steps to stored grain integrated pest management to consider.
The first is checking your structural and maintenance components. Keep bins clean and repaired. Keep a 10-foot perimeter around your bins free of vegetation, and be sure to clean up grain spills outside of the bin. Before filling the bin, check for any leaks that might allow precipitation or rodents in. Clean bins well, ridding them of as much old grain as reasonably possible — never put new grain on top of old grain.
Then there are residual insecticide sprays. Residual insecticides can help protect grains, but be sure to follow all labeled instructions. Spray inside walls, ledges, floors and sills. Spray outside walls and base.
You should also condition grain. Store clean, dry grain. For long-term storage, corn should be at or below 13-14 percent moisture, soybeans at 11 percent, wheat at 13.5 percent and oil sunflowers at 8 percent or less.
Don’t forget to check for proper aeration. Run bin fans during cool, dry periods to ensure uniform temperatures and reduce moisture.
And use insecticide protectants. Treat grain as it is moved into storage.
You should regularly inspect grain. Stored grain should be inspected often, at least once per week until it reaches 55 degrees Fahrenheit or below, at which time inspections every two weeks should suffice. When inspecting grain, don’t forget to follow safety procedures and always have another person outside the bin with a cell phone, wear a properly attached harness, and always break up crusted grain using a long pole or other tool from a distance.
Finally, be sure to treat infestations when necessary. If there is an insect infestation, move grain and re-treat — cold weather can help kill insects when moving grain. Other options include feeding the infested grain, fumigating the bin or selling at a reduced price.
Sara Bauder is a forage field specialist with the South Dakota State University Mitchell Regional Center. South Dakota State University, South Dakota counties, and USDA cooperating. South Dakota State University adheres to AA/EEO guidelines in offering educational programs and services.
