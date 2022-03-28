Prince earns All-State honors
The South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association-selected 2022 Class A All-State Boys Basketball Team was announced on Tuesday, with a Stanley County player making the list.
Stanley County senior guard Lathan Prince was named to the Third Team. He averaged 17.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.
Dakota Valley junior guard Isaac Bruns was named the Class A State Boys Basketball Player of the Year. He averaged 24.2 points and nine rebounds per game. Other First Team honorees include Flandreau senior forward Tash Lunday, Sioux Valley junior guard Oliver Vincent, Tea Area senior guard Cael Lundin, Dakota Valley junior guard Randy Rosenquist and Winner junior guard Blake Volmer.
Second Team honorees are Lennox sophomore guard Porter Ihnen, Mount Vernon/Plankinton junior guard Rus Reed, St. Thomas More senior guard Cade Kandolin, St. Thomas More junior guard Caleb Hollenbeck, Dell Rapids junior guard Brayden Pankonen and Sioux Falls Christian junior forward Ethan Bruns. Other Third Team honorees are Flandreau senior forward Chase LeBrun, Sioux Valley senior center Hayden Ruesink, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte senior guard Rance Harrison, West Central senior guard Grafton Stroup, Tea Area senior guard Jeff Worth and Parker senior guard Carter Robertson.
Lunday leads the way with his third All-State nomination. Isaac Bruns, Vincent and Lundin are all two-time nominees.
Garry earns Third POY
The South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association-selected Class B All-State Boys Basketball Team was announced on Tuesday.
Leading the way is De Smet senior guard Kalen Garry. Garry averaged 21 points, 7.1 rebounds and three assists per game. This is Garry’s fourth All-State nomination and third Player of the Year honor. Other first-team nominations include White River junior guard Joe Sayler, Potter County senior guard Grant Luikens, Lower Brule senior forward Keshaume Thigh, Aberdeen Christian junior guard Malek Wieker and De Smet senior guard Rett Osthus.
Second Team honorees are Waubay-Summit junior guard Damon Opdahl, De Smet junior center Damon Wilkinson, Gregory sophomore forward Daniel Mitchell, White River senior guard Dylan Marshall, Potter County senior guard Cooper Logan and Aberdeen Christian junior forward Ethan Russell. Third Team honorees are Burke senior guard Bryce Frank, Platte-Geddes senior center Caden Foxley, Wessington Springs senior forward Mason Schelske, Timber Lake senior guard Hank Kraft, Lower Brule junior forward Brian LaRoche Jr and Freeman Academy-Marion senior guard Quincy Blue.
Sayler, Luikens, Wieker, Mitchell and Foxley are all two-time All-State honorees.
Jacks beat Bama in WNIT
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits women’s basketball team hosted the Alabama Crimson Tide in a Women’s National Invitational Tournament game at Frost Arena in Brookings on Sunday and won the game 78-73.
The Jacks led 26-11 after the first quarter. The Crimson Tide outscored the Jacks 19-18 in the second quarter, but the Jacks still held a 44-30 halftime lead. The Crimson Tide kept up that momentum by taking a 64-56 lead into the fourth quarter. The Jacks came away with the win by outscoring the Crimson Tide 22-9 in the fourth quarter.
Freshman guard Haleigh Timmer led the Jacks with 17 points. Junior forward Paiton Burckhard had 14 points and 10 rebounds, while redshirt junior guard Lindsey Theuninck had 14 points off of the bench. Redshirt junior forward Myah Selland rounded out the Jacks with 13 points.
The Crimson Tide were led by senior guard Brittany Davis, who had 28 points. Senior guard Megan Abrams had 14 points, while graduate student center Jada Rice had 12 points. Junior guard JaMya Mingo-Young had 10 points.
The Crimson Tide end their season with a 20-14 record. The Jacks (27-9) will host the UCLA Bruins (18-12) at Frost Arena in Brookings on Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
