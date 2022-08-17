Ellwein, Hutton headed to state swimming
In the Boys 9- and 10-year-old Division, Ellwein took seventh in the 100 breaststroke, 11th in the 50 breaststroke, 14th in the 100 back and 400 free, 15th in the 200 free and 18th in the 50 back.
In the Boys 11- and 12-year-old Division, Hutton took 13th in the 50 back and 200 free; 14th in the 100, 400 free and 100 back; 15th in the 100 free; and 24th in the 50 free.
Both boys participated in relay events.
Ellwein was part of the eighth-place 200 free and 200 medley relay teams.
Caleb belonged to the relay team that placed ninth in the 200 and 400 free relay, seventh in the 400 medley relay and 11th in the 200 medley relay.
The University of South Dakota women’s soccer player Joana Zanin, a Pierre native, was one of two Coyotes named on the Summit League’s Players to Watch list, along with teammate and junior Taylor Ravelo.
In 18 games last season, the fifth-year senior played 1,424 minutes and totaled 23 shots with nine of them on goal. Zanin scored two goals for USD in 2021, including one in the Coyotes’ 2-1 win over in-state foe South Dakota State. This is Zanin’s second straight year being named to the Summit League’s Players to Watch list.
The league’s preseason poll picked South Dakota to finish fourth for the third consecutive year following a fourth-place finish last season.
The Coyotes start their new season on Thursday night against Loyola Chicago. The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at First Bank & Trust Complex in Vermillion.
Another season of kickball is just around the corner.
The Pierre Recreation Department announced it will have an organizational meeting for its Adult Coed Kickball League on Monday. The meeting will be for team captains or anyone wanting to create a team.
There will be six weeks of league play with a league tournament to wrap up the season. All games will take place on Tuesday nights at the Pierre Sports Complex, and a $75 entry fee is required to participate.
For more information, please email Recreation Superintendent Mindy Cheap at mindy.cheap@ci.pierre.sd.us.
After finishing first in the 2021 USA league, Stanley County’s Shooting Sports Team will be competing in five stand this fall. Coach Sonja Johnson said the team is “looking to do the same this year.”
Johnson added that the Buffs will return four of its competitors from last year’s squad and bring in one newcomer.
