Pierre’s Youth Bowling’s Major Division completed its tenth week of action at Lariat Lanes on Saturday.
For the boys, Gavin Colson bowled the highest game (269) and series (679) scores. Chace Humphrey, Johnathon Neuharth, Bryson Wallman, Karsten Withers, Brennen Boyle, Ty Hoffman and Dalton Flaaen all had the top series scores for their respective teams.
They bowled 483, 544, 387, 384, 431, 420 and 556, respectively.
On the girls side, Emily Kringle scored the best high game (210) and series (562) scores. Hailee Longbrake had the top high series total for her respective team at 468.
Both the majors and minors leagues bowl every weekend from now until March except for holiday weekends, such as Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s. On Saturdays, the majors league starts bowling at noon and is for kids ages 12 and up while the minors start at 10 a.m. and is for kids ages 5-11.
Buffs compete in 2A regional in Oacoma
Stanley County’s oral interpretation team competed in a 2A Regional event at the Cedar Shores Resort in Oacoma on Monday.
Hope Smedley finished second in the serious category while her teammate, Emily Hanson, placed third in storytelling.
Upcoming Govs, Buffs schedule
Thursday
Pierre:
Volleyball vs. Sioux Falls Jefferson, AA State Quarterfinal, Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, 1:15 p.m.
Friday
Pierre:
Oral Interpretation at Mitchell, McGovern Invite, time TBD
Volleyball vs. TBA, AA State Tournament, Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, time TBD
Saturday
Pierre:
Swimming at Spearfish, time TBD
Volleyball vs. TBA, AA State Tournament, Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, time TBD
