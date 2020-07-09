The 14th Annual Pierre Athletic Booster Club Tournament will be held on July 25 at Hillsview Golf Course. All money raised during the PABC Tournament benefits Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors athletics.
The PABC Tournament will be an 18-hole tournament. Registration is at 11 a.m. CT, with a shotgun start to be held at noon. The cost is $200 for a four person team. Green fees and cart fees are an additional cost. Interested participants can pay $5 each for up to four mulligans, free throws and free kicks. Sack lunches will be available at Hillsview Golf Course.
People that are interested in playing can pre-register by calling the Hillsview Golf Course at 605-773-6191. For any questions, call Randy Vance at 605-280-8984.
