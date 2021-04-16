In a few weeks, youth from all across South Dakota will gather in Fort Pierre for the State 4-H Shooting Sports Contest.
They compete against other youth in the state for awards and placings. Youth will compete in BB Gun, Air Rifle, Air Pistol, Archery, 22 Rifle, and 22 Pistol.
Through 4-H our goal is to teach kids to hunt and shoot safely but that is not all; these youth gain so much more than the title of sharp-shooter. 4-H youth in the shooting sports project develop life skills, discipline, positive self- esteem, sportsmanship, concentration, and the importance of firearm safety.
The 4-H Shooting Sports program is to develop safe shooting habits in youth ages 8-19. Students practice under the guidance of certified instructors and coaches who have received over 15 hours of training in the areas of safety, techniques, coaching and youth development.
4-H Shooting Sports offers opportunities to youth, but can also help shape who they are and who they become. Both 4-H youth and their coaches have and continue to benefit from participating in shooting sports.
One South Dakota 4-H alumni said that shooting sports taught her the importance of following instruction as well as dedication knowing that if she wanted to improve and make it to the National Contest she had to practice and work hard. Another alumni said that his biggest take-away from the 4-H Shooting Sports Program was learning how to be patient with himself while learning a new skill. One coach stated that his favorite part of coaching was encouraging youth to try new things while developing new skills and interests. It was the best part of helping out in the 4-H program.
While the State Shoot provides the opportunity to get together with those across the state, see old friends, make new ones, and compete in many areas, it does more than that for the youth who participate. 4-H Shooting Sports is more than just learning to shoot, and maybe hunt, it encourages youth to find unique ways to continue to ‘Make the Best Better.’
