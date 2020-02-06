Fans of local area sports teams will find no shortage of events in town this weekend.
Friday will see the Oahe Capitals boys varsity team kick off a stretch of three straight days of hockey. They will face the Mitchell Marlins at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre on Friday night.
Saturday will be the busiest day of the weekend, and maybe even the year. It all kicks off with the Big Dakota Conference Wrestling Tournament at Parkview Auditorium in Fort Pierre. Saturday’s action, which features both the Stanley County and Sully Buttes wrestling teams, will start at 10 a.m. CT. That will be followed by the Pierre Swim Team competing at the Pierre Invitational at the Oahe Aquatic Center at the YMCA, which starts at 11 a.m. CT. The Oahe Capitals girls varsity team will host the tough Sioux Falls Flyers at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre at 1 p.m. CT. The Pierre boys basketball team will host defending Class AA champions Brandon Valley at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre. That game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT. There will be a halftime ceremony where the 1944 Governors boys basketball team, 1974 Governors wrestling team, and 1979 Governors boys basketball team will be inducted into the Riggs Athletics Hall of Fame. Dakota Radio Group sports director Rod Fisher will also be recognized for his 40 years of calling Pierre Governors sports. The night will conclude with the Pink the Rink game pitting the Capitals boys varsity against the Sioux Falls Flyers no. 2 team at the Oahe Expo Center in Pierre. That game will start at 7 p.m. CT. There will be several breast cancer awareness related activities during the game.
The Capitals boys varsity hockey team will host the Aberdeen Cougars in their final game of the weekend on Sunday at the Oahe Expo Center.
