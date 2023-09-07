On Aug. 29, Brianna Sargent sprinted down the wing, beating defenders off the dribble, before laying a perfect ball off to fellow Pierre senior Ryann Barry, who sent a powerful shot into the top right corner of their opponent’s net. The goal effectively clinched a win over Watertown and a 4-0 start for the Pierre girls soccer team. Three days later, against Brookings, Barry went a perfect 7-for-7 on extra point attempts, and Sargent executed a couple of squib kicks on kickoffs that Pierre recovered, helping the juggernaut football team cruise to a 2-0 start.
Sargent and Barry are the first girls players on Pierre’s football team since 2018, when former Govs goalkeeper Mackenzie Rath won the state championship in both football and soccer her senior year.
Both players view her as a trailblazer in that regard and are consciously following in her footsteps.
“When I was younger, I saw Mack Rath kick for the football team, and I was inspired by her to play football,” Barry said.
Barry also cited the encouragement of Pierre football coach Steve Steele in her decision.
“I decided to try out after I talked to coach Steele over the summer. He had a lot of confidence in me, and that encouraged me to give it a shot,” Barry said.
Sargent mentioned time practicing as a kid, as well as Steele’s encouragement as primary factors that inspired her to make the transition to football.
“Growing up, I would go to the fields and kick with my dad,” Sargent said. “I used to not even be good at kicking a soccer ball because I used to be a lot smaller. But then quarantine came along, and I just worked on it a lot — and then I got good at it. I decided I wanted to try football, and I liked it a lot. So I asked coach Steele about it, and he said I could show up to practice.”
While building a reigning six-time state champion football team, Steele has never been afraid to get creative at kicker. Over the years, he has effectively established a pipeline from the school’s soccer teams to the kicker position.
“Last year we had Rylan Derry kicking,” Steele said. “He was outstanding—an all-state soccer player. The year before that was Cole Peterson, who was also an all-state soccer player. It’s really no different; this year it just happens to be Ryann and Brianna, who were the two best kickers that we could find for this season.”
For those who have seen Sargent and Barry’s level on the soccer field, that might not come as a surprise.
Sargent serves as a star right back who also has a key offensive role in putting in crosses and is a top provider of assists for the team. Barry often serves as the lone forward, is a devastating physical presence in the box and is the team’s primary goal scorer.
Despite her talent in soccer, Sargent had her doubts about whether she could successfully transition to football, both due to on-field challenges specific to the new sport and to joining a sport where examples of female players at any level are few and far between.
“I was definitely a little bit nervous," Sargent said. "You’re not playing against girls, you’re playing against boys. And you have to wear the pads, the helmet, and it’s a lot more weight while you’re kicking”.
She continued.
“The most doubt I had was related to how our team would feel about things, but they seem to be pretty supportive about it," Sargent said. "If I have a good kickoff, and I come off to the sideline, they’ll all give me high-fives and say ‘good kick.’ It’s a really good experience.”
Sargent and Barry star for a soccer team, who, like the football team, have state title aspirations.
“This season, our soccer team is looking really good, and our goal is to win state,” Barry said. “In football, that’s always the goal.”
Govs girls soccer coach Kira Swenson echoed some of these thoughts when describing her team’s mentality.
“Collectively as a team, we’re looking to win that final game, and just seeing that hard work pay off for them,” Swenson said. “It’s not true, but everything else feels like there isn’t success if we aren’t able to win state.”
Unlike Rath, who took up football after the soccer season was over, Sargent and Barry are vying after both titles concurrently, while also managing an academic workload and making college decisions.
However, both coaches have looked after the girls’ best interests, with Steele limiting football practice time.
“It can be difficult, but I feel like I manage things pretty well,” Barry said. “The coaches are both flexible, so it helps that people are looking out for what’s best for our bodies and time management.”
In the first football game of the season, Sargent already notched a notable highlight that arguably counteracted this effort, putting her body on the line for the team and registering an assisted tackle in the process.
“I saw the kick returner coming around the side, and I didn’t want him to get a touchdown off of my own kick," Sargent said. "So I thought ‘might as well at least slow him down.'"
Although Coach Steele has told her to run out of bounds immediately after delivering the kickoff, it’s that type of competitive fire that has given Sargent and Barry the chance to make a real impact.
Ultimately, regardless of whether they are able to repeat Rath’s feat of winning state championships in both soccer and football, Barry and Sargent are sure to serve as a similar source of inspiration.
“It’s exciting to be doing the same thing that Rath did,” Barry said. "I hope that I can inspire other girls who are around the same age that I was then.”
Sargent added, “I really think it can open their eyes to see that they can do what we did; that anyone can do it.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Great piece on these talented young women! I’m enjoying your work, Mr. Buchan.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.