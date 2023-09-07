On Aug. 29, Brianna Sargent sprinted down the wing, beating defenders off the dribble, before laying a perfect ball off to fellow Pierre senior Ryann Barry, who sent a powerful shot into the top right corner of their opponent’s net. The goal effectively clinched a win over Watertown and a 4-0 start for the Pierre girls soccer team. Three days later, against Brookings, Barry went a perfect 7-for-7 on extra point attempts, and Sargent executed a couple of squib kicks on kickoffs that Pierre recovered, helping the juggernaut football team cruise to a 2-0 start.

Sargent and Barry are the first girls players on Pierre’s football team since 2018, when former Govs goalkeeper Mackenzie Rath won the state championship in both football and soccer her senior year.

