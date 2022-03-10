Aberdeen Christian defeats Lyman

The Lyman Raiders played the Aberdeen Christian Knights in a Class B SoDak16 game at the Huron Arena in Huron on Tuesday. The Knights won 64-46.
The Raiders led 10-9 after the first quarter. The Knights responded to take a 33-24 lead into halftime. They extended their lead to 54-34 after three quarters. The Raiders outscored the Knights 12-10 in the fourth quarter, but they would ultimately fall short.
The Knights had five double-digit scorers. They were led by junior guard Malek Wieker, who had 16 points. Junior forward Ethan Russell had 15 points, while junior guard Andrew Brennan had 12 points. Junior forward Kaden Clark added 11 points, while junior guard Jackson Isakson rounded out the Knights with 10 points.
Senior guard Sam McClanahan led the Raiders with 12 points, while senior forward Colton Collins had 11 points. Senior forward Isaac Thomas added 10 points.
The Raiders end their season with a 16-7 record. Seniors graduating from the team include Colton Collins, Sam McClanahan, Jacob Sazue, Stockton McClanahan, Isaac Thomas and Toby Estes.
The No. 5 ranked Aberdeen Christian Knights (20-3) will play the No. 4 seed Potter County Battlers (22-1) in the Class B State Boys Basketball Tournament in Aberdeen next Thursday. Tip-off time is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. CT.
