BROOKINGS — In an effort to help alleviate the costs incurred by school districts that host state events, the South Dakota High School Activities Association is issuing a request for proposals that seeks a vendor to sell T-shirts and souvenirs.
The SDHSAA board approved the RFP at its April meeting in Pierre. The meeting was conducted via teleconference.
The RFP calls for the vendor to pay the association $60,000, or more, as well as 35% of gross sales, or more. The successful vendor will also provide personnel to sell the merchandise at state championship sites.
Board member Randy Soma of Brookings said schools that host state events end up paying a large share of the event’s management fees.
“It would be nice to alleviate that, somehow,” Soma said.
When hosting a tournament, schools often incur extra costs for workers at the events as well as substitute teachers who fill in for those workers.
Board member Brian Maher of Sioux Falls said hosting a state tournament brings economic development to the community but is not a moneymaking proposition for the school district.
“We lose money as a school district when we host those tournaments,” Maher said.
SDHSAA will consider the vendor bids at its June 11 meeting.
