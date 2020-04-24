BROOKINGS — Next year will likely see the start of SDHSAA-sanctioned girls’ wrestling in South Dakota schools. The first reading approving the new sport was taken Tuesday by the South Dakota High School Activities Association’s board of directors.
Meeting via teleconference, the board acted on the first reading of a variety of recommendations for changes to the SDHSAA Athletics Handbook that came out of the annual meeting of the state’s athletic directors.
In the case of girls’ wrestling, the board agreed to follow a pattern established in Missouri that provides four weight classes for girls’ wrestling at the state tournament. The sport would be integrated into schools based on the interest shown in each school district. The vote by athletic directors was 91-10 in favor of adding girls’ wrestling.
Last year, without a separate girls’ division, nearly 40 females competed in SDHSAA-sanctioned wrestling meets. About another 100 girls competed in club-only events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.