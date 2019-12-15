Welcome to the jam.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys basketball team kicked off their season on Friday night with a game against the Harrisburg Tigers at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre.
The Govs got out to a 12-11 first quarter lead. The Tigers roared back to take a 32-29 halftime lead. They extended their lead to 48-39 in the third quarter. The Govs outscore the Tigers 22-20 in the fourth quarter, but the game was well in hand. The Tigers came away with the 68-61 victory.
Govs coach Terry Becker told the Capital Journal that Friday’s game was a typical first game.
“We had some spots where I thought we were doing some things pretty well,” Becker said. “We had some moments where it got a little ugly at times. You try and develop that consistency from game one moving on. I thought the middle quarters were our weak quarters tonight. We had a good first quarter. Minus the first minute or so of the fourth quarter, I thought we had finished the game strong. We just had a few lapses in the second and third quarters where we needed to be more consistent. That would be the goal for the next week, playing with the right intensity for a full four quarters instead of mixing and matching from the beginning to the end.”
The Govs were led by senior forward Paul Adam, who had a game high 23 points and nine rebounds, including a breakaway dunk in the second half that brought the crowd to its collective feet. Becker said that Adam got it done in a lot of ways.
“He was around the glass tonight, had some offensive boards and tip-ins,” Becker said. “He was active defensively, so we got a few buckets in transition because of that. He can step out and play on the perimeter at times. He’s so long, and is a big target we can throw to. He’s athletic and can jump. That’s a guy that can present a good matchup for us on a lot of nights. I was happy with his activity. There’s no doubt about it.”
Senior guard Grant Judson had 12 points, all of which came from behind the arc. Senior center Grey Zabel had 12 points and seven rebounds, while senior forward Josh Rowe had a game high five assists.
The Tigers were led by junior guard Conner Geddes, who had 21 points. Junior guard Blaze Lubbers added 18 points, while sophomore guard Andrew Walter had 15 points.
Statistically speaking, the Govs held a two-point field goal advantage. The Tigers held the advantage in three point shooting and free throw shooting. The Govs had 13 turnovers to eight for the Tigers. The Govs had the advantage in rebounds (27-23) and assists (15-7). Becker said that the zone that the Tigers played made things a little difficult.
“It’s hard to play against a zone defense the first game of the year,” Becker said. “Anytime you see a zone for the first time, it kinda throws you back, and you have to adjust to it. It’s especially hard the first game of the year, because you’re trying to figure stuff out. Even when they’re playing man, you’re trying to figure stuff out. They showed about three different defenses to us, so we constantly tried to adjust and move people to the right spots to make plays. We had two guys playing extended minutes tonight that weren’t even in our program last year. We have a lot of people that need to get up to speed with what we’re doing, and we have to build that chemistry. That’ll come, but this is a step towards that. If we can learn from that, it’ll be a valuable experience for our players.”
The Govs will next see action on Friday and Saturday in the Black Hills. They will play the Douglas Patriots in Box Elder on Friday, and the Spearfish Spartans in Spearfish on Saturday. Tip-off for each game is 7 p.m. MT and 2:30 p.m. MT, respectively.
Special Note
Thursday’s game saw the 2019 Riggs Athletic Hall of Fame Inductions of Shane Prunty, Jesse Ahlers, Scott Rislov, Kim Merkwan-Schaeffer and Douglas Edison Shangreaux take place at halftime. Shangreaux was inducted posthumously. His brothers Rich and Terry accepted the induction on his behalf.
