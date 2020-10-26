The Class AA All-State boys and girls soccer teams were announced on Monday. Pierre T.F. Riggs senior goalkeeper Cam Ahartz was the lone Pierre T.F. Riggs athlete named to an All-State team.
Ahartz was one of six seniors on the Govs boys soccer teams. The Govs went 3-7-2 this season, and allowed under two goals per game.
The O’Gorman Knights won the Class AA State Boys Soccer Championship by defeating the Rapid City Stevens Raiders 2-1. The Brandon Valley Lynx won the Class AA State Girls Soccer Championship by defeating Sioux Falls Roosevelt 2-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.