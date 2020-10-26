Cameron Ahartz

Pierre T.F. Riggs goalkeeper Cameron Ahartz, seen here in action on Sept. 4 against the Rapid City Stevens Raiders, had seven saves against the Huron Tigers on Sept. 10.

 Todd Thompson

The Class AA All-State boys and girls soccer teams were announced on Monday. Pierre T.F. Riggs senior goalkeeper Cam Ahartz was the lone Pierre T.F. Riggs athlete named to an All-State team.

Ahartz was one of six seniors on the Govs boys soccer teams. The Govs went 3-7-2 this season, and allowed under two goals per game.

The O’Gorman Knights won the Class AA State Boys Soccer Championship by defeating the Rapid City Stevens Raiders 2-1. The Brandon Valley Lynx won the Class AA State Girls Soccer Championship by defeating Sioux Falls Roosevelt 2-0.

